Where is India’s SO₂ control from TPPs headed? NITI Aayog’s memo over FGDs fuels debate

Apex public policy think tank NITI Aayog’s recent office memorandum has raised questions about the necessity of flue gas desulfurisation (FGD) installations in India’s thermal power plants (TPP). At a meeting on August 21, 2024, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) recommended that no additional equipment, such as FGD, is required for sulphur dioxide (SO₂) emission control.

CSIR-NEERI’s draft report, titled Analysis of Historical Ambient Air Quality Data Across India for Developing a Decision Support System, looked at data from TPPs, coal mining areas and Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) online and offline monitoring data.

The study aimed to assess the need for current FGD regulations in Indian TPPs. It concluded that SO₂ levels from 467 Central Control Room for Air Quality Management stations operated by CPCB and 486 sites managed by TPPs across India showed only 13 sites exceeded the prescribed limit of 80 micrograms per cubic metre and only in the fourth quartile (less than 25 per cent of data).

Surprisingly, the NEERI draft report — underpinning the recommendation that FGDs are unnecessary in TPPs — has not been made public and even regulatory agencies lack access to it.

According to CSIR-NEERI, SO₂ emissions from India’s coal-based power plants are not significantly affecting ambient air quality, with standards mostly met. Instead, the report suggested that regulatory attention should shift to controlling particulate matter (PM), which has exceeded limits based on Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System or OCEMS data.

CSIR-NEERI recommended that new FGD installation orders be paused and TPPs with installed FGD be treated as experimental sites for data collection to assess cost-effectiveness and the impact on power tariffs.

The office memorandum claims that the chairperson of Central Electricity Authority (CEA) noted a similar study by Indian Institutes of Technology-Delhi, which purportedly arrived at the same conclusion as CSIR-NEERI. However, this appears to be inaccurate.

IIT Delhi’s report, Study to Assess the Compliance of Thermal Power Plants in India to New SO₂ Emission Norms (2015) and Lay Out Phased Plan for FGD Implementation, actually recommended phased FGD implementation in TPPs across India based on SO₂ concentration data from AURA (OMI) Satellite and MERRA2 reanalysis (2015-2019).

“A systematic setup is being created to undermine the push for a SO₂ control mechanism,” said Nivit Kumar Yadav, programme director for sustainable industrialisation and renewable energy at think tank Centre for Science and Environment.

He further highlighted that provisions for FGD systems, such as allocating installation space, were under pressure to be included in the early 2000s environmental impact assessments of TPPs, which finally became mandatory in 2015.