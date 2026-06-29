Bihar's rooftop solar push through demand aggregation enters implementation phase

Bihar has moved a step closer to changing how rooftop solar reaches ordinary households. The Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission (BERC) has approved tariffs for a 275 MW rooftop solar programme that will cover around 250,000 Kutir Jyoti consumers under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

The programme, to be implemented through the utility-led aggregation (ULA) model, is among the largest of its kind in the country. The tender, governed by Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL), has already resulted in contracts being awarded to multiple developers. The state government has also set an ambitious target of completing installations by 30 November this year.

The programme marks a shift in how residential rooftop solar is being delivered. Instead of asking each household to identify a vendor, arrange financing, apply for subsidies and coordinate with the electricity distribution company, Bihar's distribution utilities have taken on the role of aggregating demand and appointing developers through competitive bidding. For consumers, the process becomes much simpler. They receive a rooftop solar system without paying the upfront installation cost, while developers recover their investment over a ten-year period under the RESCO model.

The tariff approved by BERC is expected to lower the state's subsidy burden while supplying clean electricity to low-income households.

On paper, the model solves many of the problems that have slowed rooftop solar adoption across India. Residential rooftop programmes have often struggled because households are left to deal with multiple agencies, unreliable vendors and lengthy approval processes. A utility-led approach can streamline procurement, reduce installation costs through aggregation and ensure better oversight.

But procurement is only the beginning. Unlike a large solar park, this programme will involve nearly 2.5 lakh individual rooftops spread across cities, towns and villages. Every installation will have a different roof, a different consumer and a different maintenance requirement. Once the initial excitement fades, the real challenge will be keeping these systems running for the next ten years.

That challenge falls largely on the developers. They must install thousands of systems within tight timelines, maintain them over the contract period, respond to consumer complaints, replace faulty equipment and manage operations across hundreds of locations. Delays in payments, higher maintenance costs or repeated service calls could quickly affect project viability. While competitive bidding helps reduce costs, it also leaves little room for unexpected operational expenses. The commercial success of the programme will therefore depend not only on installation but also on efficient long-term service delivery.

This is why the ULA model needs an implementation framework that goes beyond contracts and tariffs. A clear operational framework should define the responsibilities of distribution companies, developers and consumers throughout the project lifecycle. Standard timelines for installation, inspection, maintenance and grievance redressal can reduce disputes and provide greater certainty to all stakeholders. Equally important is a transparent payment mechanism that ensures developers are compensated on time for the services they provide.

The programme also needs a strong last-mile support system. One practical solution would be to create a network of local "maintenance champions" — trained electricians, village entrepreneurs, self-help group members or local technicians who can undertake routine inspections, identify faults and coordinate repairs with developers. Such a system would reduce downtime, lower service costs and build confidence among consumers who may be using rooftop solar for the first time.

Capacity building should not stop with technicians. Consumers also need simple guidance on how their rooftop systems work, how to monitor generation and when to report faults. Distribution company staff, local contractors and field engineers will require training to manage a programme of this scale. Without local technical capacity, even minor issues could remain unresolved for weeks, reducing the benefits of the scheme.

The Bihar programme is expected to generate around 325 million units of electricity annually while helping the state reduce subsidy expenditure and meet its renewable energy targets. These are important gains. But its broader significance lies elsewhere. It is India's first large-scale test of whether ULA can make residential rooftop solar work for low-income households at scale.

Bihar's approach could offer useful lessons for other states looking to expand rooftop solar among low-income households. But the model will need more than competitive tariffs and large tenders. Clear operational guidelines, predictable payments and a local network of trained technicians will be essential if the systems are to continue performing over their lifetime.

"Bihar is emerging as one of India's most promising renewable energy markets. The ULA model under PM Surya Ghar is accelerating rooftop solar adoption while strengthening energy security, creating local jobs, and supporting sustainable economic growth," said Niraj Singh, director, Dabun Private Ltd.

"Its success will depend on quality execution, reliable after-sales service, and strong collaboration between the government, DISCOMs, and industry," he added. "If implemented well, Bihar can become a national benchmark for inclusive clean energy transition.”