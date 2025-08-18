Renewable consumption obligation: Legal flaws in buyout clause could undermine India’s clean energy push

India’s Union Ministry of Power has issued a revised draft of the Renewable Consumption Obligation (RCO) framework requiring electricity distribution companies and major industrial consumers to source between 29.91 per cent and 43.33 per cent of their energy from renewable sources by 2030, marking the country's most aggressive push toward clean energy consumption.

The draft notification, released on August 5, 2025 under the Energy Conservation Act 2001, establishes mandatory year-wise renewable energy consumption targets for distribution licensees, open access consumers and captive power users from fiscal year 2024-25 through 2029-30. Unlike previous voluntary mechanisms, RCO creates binding obligations with penalties for non-compliance overseen by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

The framework represents a fundamental shift from India's existing Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) system, which focused on procurement, to actual consumption requirements. The policy targets four distinct renewable energy categories, with escalating annual requirements designed to accelerate India's transition away from fossil fuel dependence.

The most significant aspect is the emphasis on distributed renewable energy, defined as projects under 10 megawatts capacity. These targets increase from 1.50 per cent in 2024-25 to 4.50 per cent by 2029-30, representing the steepest growth trajectory among all categories. The distributed component includes rooftop solar, virtual net metering, group metering and behind-the-meter installations.