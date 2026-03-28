Banaras changes, but its rhythm does not

The shopkeeper, Rakesh Singh, himself a well-read and quietly perceptive presence, looked up and asked what I was searching for.

“Anything,” I said.

He smiled, as if recognising the answer. “You do not find anything here. What you find is what you needed.”

When I asked him if the readers had changed, he paused for a moment. “People come,” he said, “they look, they ask, sometimes they take photographs. Fewer sit with the books.” There was no complaint in his voice, only a quiet acknowledgment. The space still held its density, but the rhythm around it had shifted. What was once a habit now felt, at times, like a choice that fewer people made.

He began pulling out books. Old Hindi journals, out-of-print essays, slender volumes of poetry. Each came with a story. Who had written it. Who had once asked for it. Who might return for it. His memory of books was not merely precise. It was relational.

We spoke of Hindi literature, of shifting readerships, of writers who now survive only in such intimate, almost hidden spaces. When I mentioned Vyomesh Shukla, he nodded and said, “He reads the city.” Then, after a brief pause, he added, “Before him, Kashinath Singh. Before him, Shivprasad Singh.”

It felt less like a hierarchy and more like a lineage.

Harmony is not just a bookshop. It is a quiet archive of intellectual life. Over the years, it has drawn writers, thinkers, artists, and journalists who pass through Banaras, not always as customers, but as participants in an ongoing conversation.

For me, this place carries an added intimacy. My association with it goes back to 2002, when I first arrived in Banaras as a student. My brother, Atul K Thakur, and I would often find our way here, lingering without urgency, discovering books we had not known we needed.

Returning now, I realised that while much around the city had shifted, this space had retained its essential character. Not unchanged, but continuous.

Like Banaras itself.

Tea, samosa, and the everyday word

Evenings in Banaras often resolve into smaller, unannounced rituals. A cup of tea at a roadside stall. A plate of samosas eaten standing, without ceremony. These are not interruptions to the day. They are its most complete expressions.

At one such stall, the tea vendor poured tea with practised ease, the kettle moving in small, assured arcs.

“Is this your first visit?” he asked.

“No,” I replied.

“Still, you seem new,” he said, laughing.

A samosa vendor nearby joined in. He spoke of how the city had changed. More visitors, more noise, more movement. “But the essence is the same,” he added.

There was no complaint in his voice. Only recognition.

It was in such moments that I recalled an observation by Vyomesh Shukla. Banaras does not organise itself around the formalities of lunch and dinner. The city lives on snacks.

At first hearing, it sounds playful. But it carries a deeper truth. In Banaras, snacks are not simply food. They are a way of inhabiting time. Flexible, recurring, social.

From early morning kachoris to late evening samosas, from the first tea at dawn to another cup late into the night, the rhythm of the city is sustained through these intervals. People stop, gather, exchange a few words, disperse, and return again.

In that sense, eating becomes a form of conversation.

It is here that language finds its most natural expression. At the tea stall, words are not arranged or performed. They arise directly from lived experience. They carry humour, irony, and insight without effort.

To sit with tea in Banaras is not merely to drink. It is to enter a living field of language.

The city as memory

Banaras does not remember in straight lines. It accumulates.

Walking through its lanes, one encounters layers that do not resolve into a single narrative. A temple beside a shop. A modern signboard resting on an old façade. Nothing cancels the other.

In one of our conversations, Vyomesh Shukla observed that the city does not forget. It postpones. What seems lost returns, altered, reframed, spoken in another voice.

Coming from Mithila, where memory often travels through song and oral tradition, I felt a quiet resonance. In both places, the past is not archived. It circulates.

Now, as I live in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, I find that this movement of memory does not remain confined to geography. It travels with you.

Kashi has long shared a deep relationship with Karnataka. From traditions of learning and pilgrimage to the movement of scholars and seekers between the south and the north, the connection is both historical and lived.

Banaras continues in Bengaluru, just as Mithila continues in both.

Language and the city

Banaras exists in many languages at once. Bhojpuri, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu. Each carries its own rhythm, its own way of seeing.

At the festival, this multiplicity became visible in subtle ways. English conversations on stage. Hindi debates in corridors. Bhojpuri exchanges in the background.

Yet the city’s linguistic life extends further. For centuries, it has been home to speakers of Bangla, Maithili, Marathi, and several South Indian languages. Scholars, pilgrims, teachers, and seekers have come here and stayed.

In certain neighbourhoods, one still hears traces of these journeys. A Bengali cadence. A Maithili phrase. A Tamil or Marathi inflection carried across generations.

These are not residues. They are signs of accommodation.

As Vyomesh Shukla once noted, a city remains open as long as it can sustain many languages. The moment it is reduced to one, it begins to close.

To write about Banaras in a single language, then, is to risk losing something essential.

Silences and erasures

Yet, there are also silences.

Not every story finds expression. Not every voice is heard.

In the changing landscape of the city, there are absences that remain unmarked. People move. Spaces disappear. Practices fade.

The visible city is only one layer.

To attend to the city is also to listen for what is no longer there.

The writer and the city

For a writer, the city presents a challenge. It resists being contained.

At Banaras Hindu University, I was trained to seek clarity, coherence, argument. Banaras offers something else. Complexity without resolution.

One does not write the city. One responds to it.

Writing becomes an act of attention.

Departure

The morning of my departure was quiet. The city seemed unchanged, yet something had shifted.

Perhaps it was only my perception.

Or perhaps Banaras had altered its shape once again.

As I left, I carried with me not conclusions, but fragments. A boatman’s remark. A bookseller’s insight. A late-night conversation. The taste of tea. The sound of the river.

“The city changes, but its rhythm does not.”

The sentence returned, almost unbidden.

Cities do not remain in their buildings. They remain in the words we carry.

Banaras, in that sense, continues. Not as a place left behind, but as a presence that returns, unexpectedly, in language.

And perhaps that is what a city ultimately is.

Not a fixed geography.

But an afterlife in words.

(Ashutosh Kumar Thakur is a Bangalore-based writer, literary critic, and curator of the Banaras Lit Fest. He can be reached at ashutoshbthakur@gmail.com )

Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth