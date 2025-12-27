Book Excerpt: Conserving the dolphins of a mighty river

Within a month of their training, the four Binns from Dhubri had conducted a demonstration for hundreds of fishermen at the district headquarters about the efficacy of the alternative oil prepared from fish viscera, used as bait to catch a variety of fish known as the neria (Clupisoma garua).

We announced in a press statement on the eve of World Environment Day: ‘The fishermen from Dhubri, who previously used dolphin oil to catch fish, say that “the alternative oil is as effective as the dolphin oil and there is no need to use dolphin oil for fishing.”’

Things moved rapidly after that.

I did realize, however, that such efforts, though significant in themselves, needed a legal framework that would enable government departments to act, including the law enforcement agencies such as the police. I drafted a potential law and handed it over to a senior officer of the forest and wildlife department. They used it as a basis for the final law.

On World Environment Day the following year, Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, a cheerful, lean politician who was widely respected for his common sense and good humour, was the main speaker at the state’s premier event. I had spoken to him a couple of times about notifying the dolphin as the state river animal.

Flanked by his cabinet ministers, including Environment and Forests Minister Rockybul Hussain188, the chief minister spoke to a packed hall. He was reading from a prepared text when he broke into a smile, looked for me in the audience and said, ‘Now, Hazarika will be happy to hear this,’ and announced the notification of the xihu as the state aquatic animal. The entire hall burst into spontaneous applause.

Another major goal had been achieved for the protection of the species. Yet, well after the dolphin was named the state aquatic animal, the challenges remain. It has been long hunted in India and other parts of South Asia for its fat and oil, as we have seen. Its numbers, once plentiful in the Ganga, Brahmaputra, Indus and their tributaries, have shrunk over the years. These days, there is a gradual revival of the population, thanks to efforts by researchers and scientists, environmentalists, state wildlife and forest departments as well as the government and international groups such as the World Wildlife Fund.

Although poaching in Assam has dropped after the dolphin was declared the state aquatic animal and the mammal’s numbers have grown, they still remain low. The results of the first ever national dolphin census were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2025 and reported a total of 6,327 river dolphins across the country. Assam, specifically, recorded 635 dolphins in five rivers. The highest concentration of dolphins was found in Uttar Pradesh with 2,397 individuals.