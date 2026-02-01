Budget 2026-27 treats Ganga rejuvenation as infrastructure push over ecological revival

An analysis of the budget suggests a symptomatic response to dying rivers, not a structural one. A key component of the Ganga Mission is the “externally aided projects” (EAP) segment, which has been allocated Rs 600 crore for 2026-27, up from a revised Rs 450 crore in 2025-26.

These projects are funded through loans or assistance from agencies such as the World Bank, the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Asian Development Bank. They typically focus on large sewage treatment plants, wastewater networks and urban infrastructure, often implemented through public-private partnership models.

The prominence of EAP funding reinforces the idea that cleaning the Ganga is being approached primarily as a wastewater management and engineering challenge.

By contrast, the parallel “programme component”, funded through general budgetary support and covering administrative costs, monitoring and smaller interventions, has been set at Rs 2,500 crore. This is an increase from the revised estimate of Rs 2,237 crore last year, but still below the originally announced level of Rs 2,900 crore for 2025-26. There is no distinct financial line for large-scale ecological restoration of the river.