Budget 2026-27 treats Ganga rejuvenation as infrastructure push over ecological revival

The government’s commitment to rejuvenating the Ganga remains strong on paper, but the Union Budget for 2026-27 tabled by FInance Minister Nirmala Sitharam on February 1, 2026 suggested the mission is increasingly being treated as an infrastructure-led exercise rather than an ecological one.
An examination of allocations under the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, shows that pollution control through large engineering projects continues to dominate, while measures aimed at restoring the river’s natural systems receive little direct financial backing.
For 2026-27, the National Ganga Plan under Namami Gange Mission-2 has been allocated Rs 3,100 crore. This is higher than the revised estimate of Rs 2,687 crore for 2025-26, but still below the original budget estimate of Rs 3,400 crore for the previous year.
The shortfall indicates that spending in 2025-26 did not reach planned levels, with unutilised funds effectively rolled over into the new financial year. Notably, the Budget speech itself made no mention of rivers, including the Ganga or the proposed Ganga-Yamuna projects, even as allocations were increased on paper.
The department’s overall budget for 2026-27 stands at Rs 19,912.98 crore, up from Rs 18,405.74 crore in the previous year, but significantly lower than the original estimate of Rs 25,276.83 crore for 2025-26.
An analysis of the budget suggests a symptomatic response to dying rivers, not a structural one. A key component of the Ganga Mission is the “externally aided projects” (EAP) segment, which has been allocated Rs 600 crore for 2026-27, up from a revised Rs 450 crore in 2025-26.
These projects are funded through loans or assistance from agencies such as the World Bank, the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Asian Development Bank. They typically focus on large sewage treatment plants, wastewater networks and urban infrastructure, often implemented through public-private partnership models.
The prominence of EAP funding reinforces the idea that cleaning the Ganga is being approached primarily as a wastewater management and engineering challenge.
By contrast, the parallel “programme component”, funded through general budgetary support and covering administrative costs, monitoring and smaller interventions, has been set at Rs 2,500 crore. This is an increase from the revised estimate of Rs 2,237 crore last year, but still below the originally announced level of Rs 2,900 crore for 2025-26. There is no distinct financial line for large-scale ecological restoration of the river.
When compared with other water-sector priorities, the Ganga Mission’s allocation appears relatively modest. The Polavaram irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh alone has been allocated Rs 3,320 crore in 2026-27 — more than the entire net budget for the Ganga Mission.
More than Rs 1,906 crore has been earmarked for river interlinking, while thousands of crores continue to be directed towards large irrigation projects and debt servicing under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.
These comparisons suggest that national water policy remains heavily skewed towards dams, canals and large infrastructure, with river rejuvenation occupying a smaller space in financial terms.
The structure of the Ganga Mission budget also points to how the river is being conceptualised. Spending is concentrated on sewage treatment plants, pipeline networks and wastewater infrastructure. There are no major allocations for maintaining environmental flows, restoring floodplains, regulating sand mining or strengthening river-dependent livelihoods.
In effect, the river increasingly resembles a project site, where solutions are delivered through pipes, pumps and plants. While official language continues to refer to reviving the Ganga as a living entity, budgetary priorities suggest that engineering-based pollution control remains the central strategy.
The imbalance becomes even clearer when looking beyond the Ganga. While the river has a dedicated national mission and thousands of crores in funding, other rivers depend on the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD), which operates with far more limited resources.
The NRCD implements the National River Conservation Plan, providing financial support to states and urban bodies for pollution control infrastructure in polluted stretches of rivers such as the Yamuna (outside the Ganga basin), Gomti, Damodar, Sabarmati and Mahanadi. These infrastructure include sewage treatment plants, drainage interception, and wastewater management projects.
For 2026-27, the NRCD’s institutional expenditure — covering offices and staff — is around Rs 10 crore. Actual project funding under “National River Conservation Plan - Other Basins” stands at about Rs 550 crore.
This compares with a net allocation of Rs 3,100 crore for the Ganga Mission alone — a difference of more than six times for one river versus dozens of others. As with the Ganga, much of this funding for other rivers also comes through externally aided projects.
The NRCD’s mandate reflects the same approach: it is a technical body focused on urban wastewater management rather than on river flows, floodplains, biodiversity or river-based livelihoods. Taken together, the Budget suggests that while the idea of restoring rivers as living ecosystems remains part of official rhetoric, public spending continues to prioritise infrastructure-led cleaning over ecological revival — for the Ganga and, even more so, for India’s other rivers.