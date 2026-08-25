Infrastructure alone cannot secure the future of the Ganga. We need millions of informed citizens who choose to value and protect it

Every year, millions gather on the banks of the Ganga to offer prayers at the ghats, to take a dip in its waters, and seek spiritual solace. Despite its profound cultural and religious significance, what remains hidden and largely unknown to many, is a rich and fragile ecosystem. An ecosystem that houses some extraordinary biodiversity including the endangered Gangetic dolphin, gharial, otters, turtles, and hundreds of fish and bird species. This compels us to ask an important question: How do we inspire people to protect something they do not truly understand? The answer lies not only in providing factual information, but in creating an experience. A meaningful experience that fosters curiosity, connection, and responsibility.
“The Ganga river, the longest river in India, not only sustains millions of lives but also embodies a complex interplay of ecology, hydrology, and human culture, making it one of the most significant river systems. Spanning over 23 per cent of the country’s landmass, the river basin sustains 43 per cent of its population. The Ganga and its tributaries shape the landscape and livelihoods of millions. Recognising its biodiversity, cultural and social value, the Government of India declared the Ganga as the National River in 2009”. ~ this is basic factual information about our National River. Some might find it interesting, others might not, but one thing that is bound to happen is that eventually, readers will forget about these numbers and data. Conservation begins with curiosity and facts but rarely inspires action to bring about any kind of change. People protect what they understand and feel emotionally connected to.
Sir David Attenborough famously said, “If children don’t grow up knowing about nature and appreciating it, they will not understand it. And if they don’t understand it, they won’t protect it. And if they don’t protect it, who will?” This means we must teach our kids about nature so that they can care for it. There are many ways to generate curiosity and impart knowledge, and one such way is through “Nature Interpretation”. Interpretation sparks curiosity through stories, visuals, interactive exhibits, and local narratives. It is the process of conveying the significance of a place or thing to people in a way that deepens their appreciation, creates understanding, and encourages a positive outlook toward conservation. People use interpretation to help them understand the place they are visiting.
In 2014, the Government of India launched a flagship programme — Namami Gange — to ensure rejuvenation and conservation of the Ganga and its tributaries. Under this initiative, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) designated the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) as its lead knowledge partner. The project aimed to create a science-based restoration plan for the Ganga’s diverse aquatic species by involving multiple stakeholders. The project focused on preparing a biodiversity profile of the Ganga, developing pilot species restoration plans, building stakeholder capacity for species monitoring, and establishing rescue and rehabilitation centres for endangered fauna. It also engaged local communities through capacity development, and conservation education programmes. Interpretation centres were also established in an effort to engage the masses.
A total of six interpretation centres were developed, with four located in major urban centres, namely, Ganga Avlokan in Haridwar, Uttarakhand; Raghukul in Ayodhya; Anubhuti in Kanpur and Ganga Darpan in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, ensuring high footfall and visibility. Two additional centres were designed as open-air interpretation spaces and have been handed over to the Forest Department for continued management and community engagement, in Sanjay Van Rudrapur and City Forest Ramnagar, Uttarakhand. The central theme across all centres is the Ganga, highlighting its biodiversity, journey from origin to destination, and the challenges posed by pollution. Each centre was developed with context-specific content, interactive displays, and educational materials to engage diverse audiences.
These centres don’t simply present information but encourage visitors to see the Ganga not only as a source of water but as a free-flowing ecosystem, with countless interdependent species and communities. Interpretation centres allow visitors to discover the Ganga and its remarkable biodiversity through interactive exhibits, life-sized dioramas, detailed models, audio-visual displays, educational games, and hands-on activities. Instead of presenting facts on static panels, these exhibits encourage visitors to observe, question, and explore at their own pace. These centres have emerged as powerful spaces where visitors move beyond being passive observers to becoming informed custodians of the river. While most visitors may not stay long enough in a landscape to form a deep bond, good interpretation can still take them a step closer to understanding and appreciating the place. This emotional connection can lead to empathy and a caring attitude. In this way, interpretation can inspire people to care about conservation more broadly. Interpretation centres are not museums; they are living classrooms, permanent spaces where science is translated into public understanding. Long-term river conservation depends not only on policies and infrastructure, but also on an informed and engaged public.
The Ganga is dynamic in nature. As it flows from the Himalayas to the plains, with every bend, its landscape, biodiversity, culture, and the challenges, change. Considering this, each interpretation centre focuses on a unique aspect of the river’s story. Ganga Avlokan in Haridwar, located at Chandi Ghat, introduces visitors to the Ganga’s origins, its aquatic biodiversity, and the ecosystem services that sustain millions of people. Through interactive exhibits, dioramas, and engaging displays, visitors discover how the river shapes both nature and human life.
Open-air interpretation centres at Sanjay Van, Rudrapur, and City Forest, Ramnagar, immerse visitors directly within forest landscapes. Using life-sized three-dimensional species models, interpretive panels, and natural trails, these centres encourage people to observe biodiversity in its natural setting. Developed in collaboration with the Forest Department and now managed by them, these centres demonstrate that the most meaningful classroom for understanding nature is often nature itself.
Further in Kanpur, the interpretation centre Anubhuti, housed within the historic Allen Forest at Kanpur Zoological Park, tells a different story, one of rapid urbanisation, industrial development, and the environmental challenges confronting the Ganga.
In Varanasi, culture, spirituality, and biodiversity have coexisted for centuries. Located within the Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Sarnath, Ganga Darpan explores this unique relationship between people and the river. The centre showcases the Ganga as an inseparable part of India’s cultural heritage while drawing attention to the rich biodiversity that flourishes within its waters.
In Ayodhya, the Raghukul Interpretation Centre celebrates the ecological and cultural significance of the Ghaghara river alongside the historic city. Through thoughtfully designed exhibits and educational displays, visitors explore the river’s aquatic and riparian biodiversity while gaining insights into Ayodhya’s historical, spiritual, and cultural identity. Together, these interpretation centres form more than a network of educational spaces, they create a continuous journey along the Ganga.
The success of this initiative cannot be measured merely by the number of facilities established, but by the connections they create between people and nature. While six interpretation facilities have been developed under the programme, their impact is seen in the growing number of visitors, repeat visits by schools and teachers, educational tours, community workshops, and increasing public participation in conservation activities.
The increase in the number of visitors visiting the centres since the year of inception has shown a steady growth with an average annual increase of 19 per cent at Ganga Avlokan, 23 per cent at Ganga Darpan and 61 per cent at Anubhuti. This rise in visitor numbers indicates a growing public interest in understanding the Ganga beyond its religious and cultural significance. Schools increasingly incorporate visits to these centres as part of experiential learning, while local communities participate in workshops and awareness programmes that are organised at these centres. These repeated interactions transform interpretation centres from static exhibition spaces into active learning hubs, where curiosity evolves into knowledge and knowledge inspires conservation. Increase in visitor numbers showcase the reach and popularity of these interpretation centres. Yet, the greatest achievement is still not the number of people who walk through their doors, but the transformation that takes place after the visit. Many visitors are introduced to a new perspective, one that reveals the river as a living ecosystem supporting biodiversity and providing invaluable ecological services. This journey from awareness to understanding often leads to a deeper sense of connection with the river. When a visitor leaves as an informed advocate for the river rather than simply a spectator, the interpretation centre has achieved its true purpose.
Success of a conservation programme is often measured by healthier habitats or recovering wildlife populations. However, lasting conservation depends on something less visible but equally important i.e. how people understand nature. Interpretation helps people connect emotionally with rivers, wildlife, and the landscapes they depend on. When visitors leave not only informed but inspired, they are more likely to make choices that support conservation in their everyday lives. Thus, interpretation is not just an awareness activity; it is a long-term investment in building a society that cares enough to protect its natural heritage.
India has been continuously working towards the restoration of its rivers. However, rivers can only be protected when people see them as more than sources of water or places of worship. Every student who discovers the Gangetic dolphin, every visitor who understands the role of wetlands, and every teacher who carries these stories into a classroom, becomes part of that larger movement. Infrastructure alone cannot secure the future of India’s rivers. We need millions of informed citizens who choose to value and protect them.
Niraj Aswal is Project Assistant at Wildlife Institute of India.
Nidhi Singh is Senior Project Associate at Wildlife Institute of India.
Kumari Babli is Project Assistant at Wildlife Institute of India.
Ruchi Badola is Dean and Scientist – G at Wildlife Institute of India.
Sangeeta Angom is Scientist and Training Coordinator at Wildlife Institute of India.
S A Hussain is Retd. Scientist – G, Wildlife Institute of India; He is also Director - Centre for Biodiversity and Sustainability Sciences.
Views expressed are the authors’ own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth