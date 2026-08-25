Infrastructure alone cannot secure the future of the Ganga. We need millions of informed citizens who choose to value and protect it

Every year, millions gather on the banks of the Ganga to offer prayers at the ghats, to take a dip in its waters, and seek spiritual solace. Despite its profound cultural and religious significance, what remains hidden and largely unknown to many, is a rich and fragile ecosystem. An ecosystem that houses some extraordinary biodiversity including the endangered Gangetic dolphin, gharial, otters, turtles, and hundreds of fish and bird species. This compels us to ask an important question: How do we inspire people to protect something they do not truly understand? The answer lies not only in providing factual information, but in creating an experience. A meaningful experience that fosters curiosity, connection, and responsibility.

Conservation begins with curiosity

“The Ganga river, the longest river in India, not only sustains millions of lives but also embodies a complex interplay of ecology, hydrology, and human culture, making it one of the most significant river systems. Spanning over 23 per cent of the country’s landmass, the river basin sustains 43 per cent of its population. The Ganga and its tributaries shape the landscape and livelihoods of millions. Recognising its biodiversity, cultural and social value, the Government of India declared the Ganga as the National River in 2009”. ~ this is basic factual information about our National River. Some might find it interesting, others might not, but one thing that is bound to happen is that eventually, readers will forget about these numbers and data. Conservation begins with curiosity and facts but rarely inspires action to bring about any kind of change. People protect what they understand and feel emotionally connected to.

Sir David Attenborough famously said, “If children don’t grow up knowing about nature and appreciating it, they will not understand it. And if they don’t understand it, they won’t protect it. And if they don’t protect it, who will?” This means we must teach our kids about nature so that they can care for it. There are many ways to generate curiosity and impart knowledge, and one such way is through “Nature Interpretation”. Interpretation sparks curiosity through stories, visuals, interactive exhibits, and local narratives. It is the process of conveying the significance of a place or thing to people in a way that deepens their appreciation, creates understanding, and encourages a positive outlook toward conservation. People use interpretation to help them understand the place they are visiting.

The river we see, but don’t understand

In 2014, the Government of India launched a flagship programme — Namami Gange — to ensure rejuvenation and conservation of the Ganga and its tributaries. Under this initiative, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) designated the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) as its lead knowledge partner. The project aimed to create a science-based restoration plan for the Ganga’s diverse aquatic species by involving multiple stakeholders. The project focused on preparing a biodiversity profile of the Ganga, developing pilot species restoration plans, building stakeholder capacity for species monitoring, and establishing rescue and rehabilitation centres for endangered fauna. It also engaged local communities through capacity development, and conservation education programmes. Interpretation centres were also established in an effort to engage the masses.