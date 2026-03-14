Thimphu will provide real time rainfall, river discharge data to West Bengal for facilitating timely flood forecast: Indo-Bhutanese high-level meeting decision

The state government has been demanding such information for a long time, particularly since a devastating flood in north Bengal in October 2025 was triggered by the overtopping of the Tala Dam in western Bhutan due to a sudden surge in the rivers of the country as a result of extremely intense rainfall. While more than 70 rivers, apart from innumerable rivulets, are shared by Bhutan and northern West Bengal, the major ones are the Jaldhaka, Torsa, Raidak and Sankosh.

Range of decisions

“Recently an Indian delegation, that consisted a senior official from the state irrigation department, held a secretary-level meeting with their counterparts from Bhutan, and took several decisions which are expected to help us taking timely steps in future to counter situations triggered by sudden intense rainfall in the upstream areas of Bhutan,” confirmed Manas Bhuniya, Bengal irrigation minister, to this correspondent recently.

“This is a result of our constant persuasion with the Union government that enhanced and real time rainfall data from Bhutan should be made available to us,” claimed the minister.

“Both sides (India and Bhutan) agreed to enhance cooperation on the sharing of hydrological and meteorological data to address recent water-related challenges and to promote resilience against such challenges and for the well-being of the communities on both sides of the border,” read the minutes of the meeting that was held on February 25, a copy of which is with this correspondent.

“Deliberations focused on strengthening and modernising the existing hydro-meteorological observation network in Bhutan on trans-border rivers, improving data-sharing mechanisms for hydro-meteorological and flood forecasting data relating to trans-border rivers, enhancing collaboration in capacity building and technical exchanges, and addressing emerging challenges arising from climate change, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), and extreme weather events,” noted a statement from the Jal Shakti ministry after the meeting.

Bengal’s benefits

According to the West Bengal government, the decisions include installation of an adequate number of automatic rain gauge, river gauge and river discharge observation stations in Bhutan and sharing the data with India on a real time basis to facilitate flood forecasts in West Bengal.

“At present, rainfall data are received during the monsoon only from four stations, that too in a three-hour interval; which is of limited use. According to our earlier assessment, the optimum requirement is 56 stations. However, according to the decision taken in the joint meeting, the requirement is now being freshly reviewed, considering the cost factor and internet connectivity issues in Bhutan and we expect to drag down the number to around 40 stations,” said Bengal government sources.

The meeting also considered sharing of data by Bhutan regarding the sediment coming to West Bengal rivers from upstream, as well as rainfall and other data from Bhutan’s mereological stations. The meeting also decided to track pollution in Indian rivers which can be sourced to Bhutan. Dolomite mining in Bhutan has been a long-standing environmental concern for north Bengal. The runoff from these mining activities, particularly during the monsoon, carries dolomite waste into rivers flowing into India, affecting tea gardens, agriculture, and river ecosystems.

“Apart from the above issues, the constitution of India Bhutan Joint River Commission was flagged by West Bengal. Though the same was not discussed in the bilateral secretary-level meeting, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti secretary said the issue will be dealt with internally,” added the minister.

India, Bhutan not on the same page

According to the minutes, the Indian government delegation pointed out that all three existing bilateral groups working between India and Bhutan — Joint Expert Team (JET), Joint Group of Experts (JGE) and Joint Technical Team (JTT) — work in the same broad area of flood management; and need to be merged as a Joint Expert Group (JEG).

However, the Bhutanese delegation “emphasised that JET and JGE operate under distinct terms of reference.”