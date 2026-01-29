Himalaya-Karakoram glacial flood risks poorly assessed, study warns

The growing number, size, and volume of glacial lakes across the Himalaya-Karakoram ranges have not been adequately assessed for risk, despite the increasing likelihood of catastrophic flooding events, according to a new study. A paper published in the journal npj Natural Hazards on January 22, 2026, has warned that lack of enough research is making it harder for nearly one million people living within 10 kilometres of glacial lakes to prepare for sudden and potentially devastating floods.

A Glacial Lake Outburst Flood, or GLOF, occurs when a natural dam holding back water in a glacial lake collapses, releasing a sudden surge of water downstream in a large flash flood. These floods often gather debris from the surrounding mountains like rocks, soil, and trees, intensifying their destructive force.

Natural dams can be formed in two main ways. Moraine-dammed lakes are held back by loose rock and soil left behind by retreating glaciers, while ice-dammed lakes are restrained mainly by ice.