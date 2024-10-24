Amplifying Pacific voices for science

Until today, the Pacific has stood as the only region globally without an academy of science, a gap that has left it vulnerable to external activities impacting its vast oceans.

Due to its size, isolation and unique geographical, economic and cultural characteristics, the Pacific is particularly susceptible to these challenges.

Today's launch of the Pacific Academy of Sciences marks a turning point.

As nations on the frontline of climate change, establishing a science academy will amplify our voices, advocating for urgent climate action on regional and global platforms to safeguard our future generations.

Climate change challenges in the Pacific

The Pacific region, heavily reliant on land and sea for livelihoods, faces numerous climate change challenges.

Atolls are at risk of submergence due to rising sea levels, and Pacific Island nations are disproportionately affected by climate change due to their small size and geographical isolation.

Warming seas are causing sea levels to rise, significantly impacting small atoll islands such as Tuvalu and Kiribati, which are expected to be mostly submerged if current carbon dioxide emission trends continue without effective mitigation strategies.

Volcanic islands like Samoa are experiencing rapid coastal inundation, leading to flooding, land loss and inland migration.

Seawater intrusion is turning coastal freshwater systems salty, affecting water supplies and agriculture.

Beyond physical impacts, relocation will also have cultural and emotional effects on communities.

The Pacific is also witnessing more severe Category 4 and 5 cyclones than ever before.

Cyclones Pam and Winston caused devastating damage in Vanuatu in 2015 and Fiji in 2016, respectively.

Increasing temperatures and warming oceans have led to coral bleaching episodes throughout the Pacific, threatening the reef resources that Indigenous communities rely on for food, coastal protection, and income.

Bleached coral skeletons weaken reef structures, reducing available resources for our people.

What can a science academy do?

The Pacific Academy of Sciences can play a crucial coordinating and leadership role by implementing solutions to help Pacific Island nations better prepare for and respond to these challenges.

Strategies will include researching climate change impacts in Pacific nations, exploring innovative solutions, strengthening education to raise climate change awareness and adaptation, developing technological tools to predict and manage extreme weather events and collaborating with local governments and international partners for human capacity development and financial support.

Evidence-based decision-making is essential to inform policymakers and develop appropriate solutions to address the Pacific's challenges.

Researchers at the academy can collaborate to conduct relevant research and share findings with Pacific and global communities.

By leveraging compiled data, they can strengthen a collective Pacific voice when advocating for Pacific matters at global forums like the Conference of the Parties (COP).

What's next for science in the Pacific?

Having Pacific scholars lead the academy will ensure they become the stewards of the organisation, fostering a strong sense of ownership and commitment to its success.

Additionally, the Pacific Academy of Sciences can foster regional collaboration through partnerships with universities and research institutions, focus on sustainable development through interdisciplinary research on climate change and other critical issues, decolonise research by integrating Indigenous knowledge, influence policy with scientific advice, engage the public through outreach programs, and establish global networks to share knowledge and tackle global challenges.

These initiatives aim to unify and amplify the voices of Pacific scholars, promote sustainable development and elevate the academy's profile on the world stage.

Professor Patila Amosa is the first female Vice Chancellor and President of the National University of Samoa and a Foundation Fellow of the Pacific Academy of Sciences. Her research focuses on the biosecurity of Samoa's freshwater resources, rainwater chemistry and ocean acidification.

Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info™.