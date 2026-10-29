Between brilliance and stasis in research

The stories of these two scientists are cast in a classic mould—of gifted scientists who opted to continue their journey of discovery in India after stints in top US universities and institutions. We are retracing their career paths briefly because it rekindles the hope that the country can reclaim the glory days of Indian physics of the last century. Sen, worked in America’s top particle physics accelerator laboratories before joining HRI, an aided institute of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) where he spent close to 26 years, and thereafter moved to ICTS. Dhar started his career at TIFR, which most people may not be aware is almost fully funded by DAE, and after almost three decades there moved to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, and finally as a distinguished emeritus to ICTS. This might appear as a staid graph since their work seldom made the headlines here. But in the world of theoretical physics, they were stars.