India’s innovation quagmire

According to The Indian Express, the lack of funds is just one strand in the story which combines the usual mix of red tape, delays and apathy, and bureaucratic overload in the implementation of the programme. The funding delay is majorly due to the slow expansion of the network of agencies that should have been managing the fund, the agencies that perform the critical function of evaluating and financing eligible applicants. There is also the whiff of corruption over the funds disbursed in the first round. The newspaper had reported earlier that 15 of the 22 companies selected had investment links to seven members of the TDB selection committee. However, the scandal died down because the members said they had recused themselves from the evaluation of the selected companies. This may be par for the course with this government, which has shown gross ineptitude in managing such schemes, but clearly it is irked by the attitude of its big industry and business which has shown little interest in furthering innovation, a major factor in holding back India’s entrepreneurial growth. Increasingly, it has taken to publicly ticking off the private sector on its unwillingness to invest in R&D. India’s R&D funding figures are truly a scandal.