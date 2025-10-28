Cloud seeding offers a scientifically plausible yet highly conditional solution for inducing rainfall and managing air pollution

As the Government of the National Capital Territory Delhi is gearing up for cloud seeding and artificial rain to reduce air pollution, it is necessary to understand how this works and if it is effective at all.

India has been experimenting with cloud seeding, commonly known as artificial rain, since the 1950s, primarily as a drought management tool. Over the years, states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh have undertaken cloud seeding operations to augment rainfall in water-scarce regions. In recent times, interest in cloud seeding has expanded beyond drought relief to include its potential as an emergency measure for improving air quality, particularly in highly polluted urban areas such as Delhi.

Successive governments in Delhi have explored the idea of inducing artificial rain to improve ambient air quality. However, the plan has repeatedly faced setbacks due to delays in obtaining inter-agency clearances, unfavourable meteorological conditions, and the unavailability of suitable clouds. In 2025, the initiative was revived, with the Delhi government signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur to conduct five cloud-seeding trials in northwest Delhi.

The project, approved by 23 departments, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), aims to explore whether artificial rain can be a viable solution to tackle rising pollution levels during the winter. IIT-Kanpur will deploy its own aircraft for the operation.

What is cloud seeding?

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique that aims to enhance precipitation by dispersing specific chemicals into existing clouds. These substances act as artificial condensation nuclei, around which moisture can accumulate to form larger water droplets or ice crystals, eventually resulting in rainfall. The process typically uses agents such as silver iodide, which mimics the crystalline structure of ice, potassium iodide as an alternative nucleating material, dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) to cool the surrounding air rapidly, and sodium chloride (common salt), which is particularly effective in promoting droplet formation in warmer clouds.

Cloud seeding is most commonly conducted using aircraft that disperse the seeding agents directly into the targeted cloud systems. In some cases, ground-based generators are used when wind conditions can effectively carry the aerosols upward into the cloud layer. In some cases, even drones are used. However, for cloud seeding to be successful, specific scientific preconditions must be met. Moisture-rich clouds, particularly cumulus and nimbostratus types, are essential. Additionally, the presence of super-cooled water droplets within the clouds, favourable wind patterns, and suitable humidity levels are crucial for achieving the desired outcome. Cloud seeding is not effective in dry conditions or when the sky is clear, as it cannot create clouds but can only enhance existing ones.

Primary requirement for artificial rain

The presence of existing moisture-laden clouds that have not yet produced rainfall is a prerequisite for cloud seeding. This process enhances the natural potential of such clouds to generate precipitation but cannot create rain in clear skies. Accurate forecasting of cloud availability is therefore critical.

Meteorological requirements

Sufficient moisture: The target clouds must contain an adequate amount of water vapour and liquid water to be condensed into precipitation. In some cases, a cloud’s moisture content must be at least 50 per cent.

Cloud characteristics: Clouds targeted for seeding must have sufficient vertical thickness. For example, some cloud-seeding projects require clouds to be at least 1 kilometre thick. For cold cloud seeding, the cloud must contain “supercooled” liquid water, which is water that remains a liquid despite having a temperature below freezing. The cloud must be at least −20°C to −7°C. For warm cloud seeding, the cloud temperature must be above freezing.

Favourable winds: The wind conditions must be suitable for the project. Wind direction must transport the seeding material toward the intended area. Wind speed must not be so high that it prevents clouds from growing tall or blows the seeding agents away from the target zone.

Vertical air currents: Clouds with strong vertical updrafts are considered ideal because they help disperse the seeding agents and promote cloud development.

Monsoon relevance and limitations

The Indian monsoon season often provides ideal conditions for cloud seeding, as it brings abundant moisture and widespread cloud cover. This period can be beneficial for targeting rain-deficient zones within the larger monsoon system. However, the monsoon also presents significant challenges. Natural rainfall during this season complicates the ability to measure the specific impact of cloud seeding interventions. Weather variability and shifting atmospheric conditions can further delay or reduce the effectiveness of seeding efforts. There is also a potential risk of excessive rainfall or local flooding if seeding is not carefully managed.

Relevance and applications

Cloud seeding holds promise as a short-term response in three key areas. It can provide temporary relief during severe droughts by augmenting rainfall, especially for agriculture and rural water security. It may also serve as an emergency air-quality intervention during episodes of extreme pollution, when artificial rain can help wash suspended pollutants out of the air. Furthermore, it can support agricultural stabilisation in rain-fed areas during delayed or weak monsoons by supplementing natural rainfall.

Limitations of cloud seeding

Despite these potential benefits, cloud seeding has several limitations. There are environmental risks associated with the use of chemical agents, which can potentially contaminate soil and water bodies and impact biodiversity. Long-term exposure may also affect soil fertility and groundwater quality. The technique has limited efficacy because it cannot induce rainfall in the absence of suitable clouds or sufficient moisture. Ethical and legal concerns also arise, particularly regarding the manipulation of weather systems and the potential impact on rainfall patterns in neighbouring regions. Moreover, focusing on cloud seeding as a pollution-control strategy may distract from essential, long-term reforms in air-quality management and sustainable urban planning.

While artificial rain can be used for purposes like mitigating drought or reducing air pollution, it is not a guaranteed solution and has significant limitations:

It offers only a temporary solution for problems like air pollution, as pollution levels can quickly rebound.

The effectiveness is difficult to measure definitively, as it is challenging to prove the precipitation was caused by seeding rather than natural processes.

The environmental and health impacts of the chemicals used require careful monitoring, though studies suggest they are relatively low risk.

Experiment in neighbouring countries

As per media reports, Pakistan, with the help of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) administration, experimented with artificial rain in Lahore in December 2023. However, the result was not very positive “It drizzled in at least 10 areas of Lahore,” caretaker chief minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, told reporters, adding that the authorities were monitoring the impact of artificial rain in a radius of 15km (nine miles).”Bilal Afzal, the provincial caretaker minister for the environment, said the cloud seeding had been a success, but admitted rainfall was “scanty” as the cloud quality was not very good. Nevertheless, Lahore’s air quality improved with just a few millimetres of rain, dropping from an AQI of more than 300 to 189, Afzal said. However, the benefits lasted only a couple of days before pollution returned to its previous level.

It is generally asked whycloud seeding is possible in the UAE, but not in Delhi. It differs mainly in purpose, conditions, and effectiveness. In the UAE, it aims to enhance rainfall water resources, while in Delhi, it is being explored as an experimental method to reduce air pollution. Geographical location is another crucial factor. The UAE targets naturally moisture-rich clouds and uses hygroscopic salts along with silver iodide, benefiting from favourable weather that supports higher success rates. In contrast, Delhi’s efforts face significant challenges due to infrequent suitable clouds and limited atmospheric moisture, making the initiative largely experimental at this stage.

Way forward

In the short term, cloud seeding should be considered only as an emergency measure, particularly when air quality indices exceed hazardous levels or during extreme droughts. Its deployment must be backed by real-time scientific validation using satellite data, Doppler radar tracking, and high-resolution meteorological modelling. Standard operating procedures should be developed for the execution, monitoring, and post-event assessment of all cloud seeding operations to ensure accountability and measure outcomes effectively. Additionally, regulatory frameworks must be established to ensure environmental safety, ethical governance, and transparent application of weather modification technologies.

Conclusion

Cloud seeding offers a scientifically plausible yet highly conditional solution for inducing rainfall and managing air pollution. It should be viewed as a supplementary intervention within a broader emergency response framework, rather than as a primary strategy. For regions like Delhi and the Indo-Gangetic Plain, the practical challenges of cloud seeding are particularly pronounced. Extreme pollution events in these areas typically occur during the winter months, when atmospheric conditions lack the high humidity required for successful seeding. Even when clouds are present, they are often part of larger synoptic weather systems that already bring natural rainfall, thereby reducing the marginal benefit of artificial rain.

When cloud seeding does produce rainfall, the effects are usually short-lived, lasting from a few hours to a couple of days. Moreover, the possibility of unintended consequences, such as diverting rainfall from neighbouring areas, raises both ethical and geopolitical concerns. These micro-meteorological interventions require thorough scientific investigation, robust risk assessments, and careful interstate coordination before implementation. Any decision to employ cloud seeding must be grounded in comprehensive meteorological analysis, transparent decision-making processes, and a clear understanding of the trade-offs involved.

In summary, while cloud seeding can play a role in managing extreme situations, India's long-term focus must remain on sustainable air quality solutions, improved urban planning, and climate-resilient development pathways.