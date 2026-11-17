Alan Cummings (AC): At the heliopause, the galactic cosmic ray [high-energy particles, mainly protons] intensity jumped up, as expected; the anomalous cosmic rays, a heliospheric population, disappeared, as expected; but what was not expected was that the magnetic field direction did not change. We were measuring the Sun’s so-called interplanetary magnetic field as we approached the heliopause and then we were supposed to be measuring the galactic magnetic field when we crossed. But the odds of those two fields being aligned are essentially nil.

So, there was about a one-year pause before we announced we crossed. That announcement came after the plasma wave subsystem confirmed that the plasma density was what was expected in interstellar space, not what the solar wind would give at that distance. It apparently is the case that the heliopause in the magnetic field sense is not an abrupt transition. Nonetheless, there are still heliopause-crossing deniers out there today. This is still a very active area of research on both the observational and theoretical side.