Endless voyage: ‘Can we get to the pristine interstellar medium before we run out of power?’
The twin Voyager spacecraft have been observing and sending data from space since 1977. Their magnetic field and plasma density measurements improve our understanding of the interaction region between the heliosphere and the galaxy, Alan Cummings, senior research scientist, California Institute of Technology and co-investigator of Voyager Cosmic Ray Subsystem, tells Down To Earth. Excerpts:
Dakshiani Palicha (DP): Voyager observations brought up some surprising discoveries about the magnetic-field strength, direction and alignment of the heliopause. How have they challenged the existing models of the heliosphere?
Alan Cummings (AC): At the heliopause, the galactic cosmic ray [high-energy particles, mainly protons] intensity jumped up, as expected; the anomalous cosmic rays, a heliospheric population, disappeared, as expected; but what was not expected was that the magnetic field direction did not change. We were measuring the Sun’s so-called interplanetary magnetic field as we approached the heliopause and then we were supposed to be measuring the galactic magnetic field when we crossed. But the odds of those two fields being aligned are essentially nil.
So, there was about a one-year pause before we announced we crossed. That announcement came after the plasma wave subsystem confirmed that the plasma density was what was expected in interstellar space, not what the solar wind would give at that distance. It apparently is the case that the heliopause in the magnetic field sense is not an abrupt transition. Nonetheless, there are still heliopause-crossing deniers out there today. This is still a very active area of research on both the observational and theoretical side.
DP: Both Voyager spacecraft have produced an extraordinary series of scientific “firsts”. Beyond the headline-making discoveries, how have Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 fundamentally changed our understanding of the outer planets, the solar system and the environment beyond the heliosphere?
AC: The Voyagers’ planetary portion of the mission led to an amazing number of discoveries that completely transformed what we knew about the outer planets and their moons. The little points of light out there became real places with a ...
This interview was first published as part of the cover story "An endless voyage" in the November 16-30, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth