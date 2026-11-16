To save power, NASA has gradually switched off scientific equipment that are no longer essential or have declined in performance. Most recently in July 2026, NASA attempted a “Big Bang” fix — a first of its kind — with Voyager 2, by simultaneously turning off three high-power devices and turning on low-power ones to conserve nearly 10 watts a year and keep the spacecraft running. The team repeated the manoeuvre with Voyager 1 in September. Prior to this, NASA had switched off on both spacecraft equipment including the Low-Energy Charged Particles, cameras that comprise the Imaging Science Subsystem, and the Ultraviolet Spectrometer (UVS). Not all instruments were switched off at once, for example, Voyager 2’s UVS was turned off in 1988, but Voyager 1’s was on till 2016.