Voyager 1, launched to study Jupiter and Saturn, has defied expectations by operating for nearly five decades and now approaches a distance of one light-day.
The spacecraft recently experienced a brief communication glitch but resumed transmitting data.
As it approaches the Oort Cloud, the spacecraft's journey underscores the resilience of NASA's engineering and the vastness of space exploration.
On October 18, 2026, exactly one month before its much-anticipated milestone of becoming one-light-day away from Earth, NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft lost contact with its parent space agency. Deep Space Network — NASA’s web of giant antennas across three continents that ensures Earth “faces” the spacecraft at all times — did not record a radio signal from the interstellar explorer during two scheduled interaction attempts made 24 hours apart. The signal was back two days later, on October 20. NASA engineers have only partly ascertained the reason for the glitch, and the probe continues.
This was not Earth’s first loss of contact with Voyager 1. In December 1979, two years after its launch in 1977, NASA lost touch with the spacecraft after a flight-altering manoeuvre. More recently, in 2023 and 2024, Voyager 1 faced similar snags. But barring such minor hiccups, which are bound to happen in any long-distance relationship, the spacecraft’s longevity is testimony to its endurance.
When the Voyagers were launched, their mission was to probe two planets — Jupiter and Saturn — for a period of five years. Two identical spacecraft, with the similar instruments, were launched 16 days apart from Florida, US. The first one to take off (on August 20, 1977) was named Voyager 2. This was so because Voyager 1 (launched later on September 5) would have reached Jupiter first due to its trajectory. The idea behind the twin probe was that if the first Voyager succeeded in its endeavour, the second one could be diverted to Uranus and Neptune through “gravity assist” manoeuvres, allowing the two spacecraft to study all the four giant planets in the solar system.
A rare planetary alignment that occurs about every 175 years had allowed this possibility. Voyager 1 succeeded in its objectives; so did Voyager 2. Between them, they had more than a good peek at the four outer planets of the solar system and 48 of their moons, sending pictures and other incredible astronomical data. Since they had provision for remote reprogramming, NASA could even enhance their capabilities compared to what they were when they left Earth.
Both the spacecraft have now gone interstellar, Voyager 1 since 2012 and Voyager 2 since 2018. Both continue to move in different directions, though have yet not exited the solar system, as is sometimes erroneously written.
NASA says that as per the scientific definition, exit from the solar system will happen when they cross the Oort Cloud—a big bubble of icy, comet-like objects circumventing the solar system. Voyager 1 will take about 300 years to reach the inner edge of the Oort Cloud and about 30,000 years to fly beyond it.
The spacecraft runs on nuclear fuel that continues to decay. NASA estimates that Voyager 1 will go out of the Deep Space Network’s range around 2036, depending on its power to transmit signals to Earth. Giv-en that the spacecraft has surpassed its expected life span nearly 10 times over, would it really be a sur-prise if it keeps sending signals from the other side of Oort cloud?
This article was first published as part of the cover story "An endless voyage" in the November 16-30, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth