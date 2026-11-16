A rare planetary alignment that occurs about every 175 years had allowed this possibility. Voyager 1 succeeded in its objectives; so did Voyager 2. Between them, they had more than a good peek at the four outer planets of the solar system and 48 of their moons, sending pictures and other incredible astronomical data. Since they had provision for remote reprogramming, NASA could even enhance their capabilities compared to what they were when they left Earth.

Both the spacecraft have now gone interstellar, Voyager 1 since 2012 and Voyager 2 since 2018. Both continue to move in different directions, though have yet not exited the solar system, as is sometimes erroneously written.