The Voyager Mission was launched in 1977 and is approaching its 50 th year in space, in another amazing milestone. After all, how many of us still have a 50-year-old television set that still works? But Voyager’s mission is more than just a technological feat; it is an exploratory mission that rivals that of the voyage of discovery by Magellan, the scouting of western North America by Lewis and Clark, and the treks to the poles of the Earth by Amundsen and Peary.