Voyager 1’s one light-day milestone, to occur on November 18, 2026, is one of many milestones on a career-long path of discovery and exploration. Astronomers use the distance travelled by light in a year (light-year) as a useful yardstick. A light-day is 25.9 billion km or about 172.4 Astronomical Units (AU); one AU is the distance between the Sun and Earth over which light travels in about 8 seconds. Being one light-day from Earth and still communicating is an amazing feat, given Voyager’s 1970’s technology.
The Voyager Mission was launched in 1977 and is approaching its 50th year in space, in another amazing milestone. After all, how many of us still have a 50-year-old television set that still works? But Voyager’s mission is more than just a technological feat; it is an exploratory mission that rivals that of the voyage of discovery by Magellan, the scouting of western North America by Lewis and Clark, and the treks to the poles of the Earth by Amundsen and Peary.
The Voyager mission was originally conceived as the Grand Tour, or a mission to fly by all of the outer planets taking advantage of a once-in-176-year planetary alignment. However, the mission, requiring approximately 12 years of flight time, was deemed too expensive as no spacecraft had been designed to last so long. Hence, the mission was started as the Mariner Jupiter Saturn mission, requiring only four years to fly by those two planets.
The engineering team, however, made it a point to make no design decisions that would prevent the spacecraft from continuing to Uranus and Neptune. Given the long one-way light times to the planets, for example, of order 40 minutes to Jupiter, the spacecraft had to be able to take care of themselves in anomalous situations using software labelled fault-protection. Critical systems included redundancy…
This column was first published as part of the cover story "An endless voyage" in the November 16-30, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth