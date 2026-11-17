Voyager 2 is still the only mission that has visited Uranus and Neptune.

Voyager 1 is now, and will remain for the foreseeable future, the furthest any human-made object has been and will soon reach the distance of one-light-day from the Earth. Now that Voyager 1 is close to reaching the incredible milestone, we can assess the accomplishments of the mission. The most important point to remember is that they were “pioneers” in every way but the name. The two spacecraft have captured the public imagination for decades. Even now, the struggles in establishing and maintaining contact with the spacecraft, and the decisions on which instruments are kept running and which are turned off, make news.