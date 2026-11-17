When the Voyager spacecraft were launched in 1977, their primary mission was to investigate Jupiter and Saturn, following US space agency NASA’s historic probes, Pioneer 10 and Pioneer 11. The Voyager mission, which used much more sophisticated instrumentation, was the pathbreaker to the outer planets and set the agenda for the space exploration that followed. A particularly exciting find is Voyager 1’s discovery of volcanoes on Jupiter moon’s Io—the first volcanoes seen beyond the Earth, which feed directly into the spectacular Jovian aurorae.
Voyager 2 is still the only mission that has visited Uranus and Neptune.
Voyager 1 is now, and will remain for the foreseeable future, the furthest any human-made object has been and will soon reach the distance of one-light-day from the Earth. Now that Voyager 1 is close to reaching the incredible milestone, we can assess the accomplishments of the mission. The most important point to remember is that they were “pioneers” in every way but the name. The two spacecraft have captured the public imagination for decades. Even now, the struggles in establishing and maintaining contact with the spacecraft, and the decisions on which instruments are kept running and which are turned off, make news.
The scientific impact from the Voyager Interstellar Mission (VIM) in astronomy is important, but more than that, it is crucial to highlight the promise of the observations that the spacecraft have facilitated in the outer solar system.
Both spacecraft have crossed into what might be termed interstellar space, but their astronomical observations …
This column was first published as part of the cover story "An endless voyage" in the November 16-30, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth