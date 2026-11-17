Todd J Barber (TJB): The beauty of radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs) is their long heritage and simplicity. They were developed in the 1960s during the Apollo programme, and one of their great features is they have no moving parts. This helps them enjoy decades of solid, trouble-free reliability. They have a few downsides, too, most notably that their power levels are very modest, only a few hundred watts.

This is why Voyager has to use very low-power components. Another disadvantage is they decay due to the half-life of plutonium-238 and inefficiencies of thermionic converters, losing about 4 watts per year. This slow decrease in power may result in ending the Voyager mission, but likely more than 50 years after an original mission length of five years.