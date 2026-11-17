Endless voyage: 'The Voyager spacecraft is running on razor-thin margins'
Dwindling power, razor-thin thermal margins against the fuel lines freezing, and clogging rocket thrusters are the key technical uncertainties with Voyager 1, Todd J Barber, senior propulsion engineer with the spacecraft’s flight team at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA, tells Down To Earth. Excerpts:
Dakshiani Palicha (DP): Voyager has operated for nearly five decades using radioisotope thermoelectric generators—devices that convert heat from decaying plutonium-238 into electricity. How remarkable is the spacecraft’s power system from an engineering perspective?
Todd J Barber (TJB): The beauty of radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs) is their long heritage and simplicity. They were developed in the 1960s during the Apollo programme, and one of their great features is they have no moving parts. This helps them enjoy decades of solid, trouble-free reliability. They have a few downsides, too, most notably that their power levels are very modest, only a few hundred watts.
This is why Voyager has to use very low-power components. Another disadvantage is they decay due to the half-life of plutonium-238 and inefficiencies of thermionic converters, losing about 4 watts per year. This slow decrease in power may result in ending the Voyager mission, but likely more than 50 years after an original mission length of five years.
DP: Voyager carried 11 scientific instruments, but only a few are now operational. What are the most important discoveries that the instruments made?
TJB: During the planetary mission, the remote sensing instruments got most of the attention. These are the cameras (visible light, infrared, ultraviolet), and they helped reveal the outer solar system for the first time.
However, the field and particle instruments, such as plasma waves, magnetometer, low-energy charged particle detector, cosmic ray subsystem, and so on, were useful during the planetary phase of the mission and in interstellar space. I believe one of the most important recent discoveries is from the cosmic ray [high-energy particles, mainly protons] subsystem, which determined that there about five times …
This interview was first published as part of the cover story "An endless voyage" in the November 16-30, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth