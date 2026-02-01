IT a core driver of India’s growth in Budget 2026-27

Emphasising the importance of IT in driving economic growth, the Budget proposes to club software development services, IT-enabled services, knowledge process outsourcing and contract research and development related to software development under a single category of Information Technology Services.

These services will now be governed by a common safe harbour margin of 15.5 per cent. The threshold for availing safe harbour benefits has also been raised, from Rs 300 crore to Rs 2,000 crore. Safe harbour rules are intended to lower compliance burdens and litigation risks by offering predefined pricing options for eligible cross-border transactions.

Safe harbour rules apply to certain international transactions, including foreign currency loans and low value-adding intragroup services fees paid by Indian taxpayers to overseas group associated enterprises, as per a 2017 release by industry body NASSCOM. These rules are framed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

“The safe harbor ratios were first declared w.e.f AY 2013-14 to AY 2017-18 and the new safe-harbor ratios are effective from AY 2017-18,” the release said.