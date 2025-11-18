Molecules with empty spaces: How MOFs can transform sustainability

The people behind the discovery come from different paths. Richard Robson in Australia started exploring the idea in the 1980s, long before anyone imagined it could have commercial or environmental importance. Omar Yaghi, working in the United States in the 1990s, found a way to build these materials in a planned and repeatable manner, not by accident, but like an assembly process. His MOF-5 experiment became the turning point. Later, Susumu Kitagawa in Japan showed that some MOFs change shape depending on what surrounds them, making them far more adaptable than earlier versions.

A striking feature of some MOFs is the amount of internal space they hold. A few grammes can have as much surface area inside as an entire football field. Because of that, they can act like storage pockets or selective filters.

Research labs have tried using them for gas storage, carbon dioxide trapping, pollution control and even as tiny reactors. But outside the lab, they have not yet gone mainstream, mainly because manufacturing remains expensive and long-term durability has not been proven in real-world conditions.

One proposed use that has caught the most public attention is collecting water directly from the air. Some MOFs can hold water vapour even when humidity is low and then release it when heated, sometimes using only sunlight.

Tests carried out in desert areas such as the Mojave have shown that small, decentralised MOF-based setups can provide a few litres of drinking water per day. That may not solve large urban demand, but it might matter in places that have no reliable groundwater, no piped supply and limited power.

This idea becomes relevant when looking at India’s growing water distress. Rajasthan, Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra continue to struggle with groundwater decline, dry borewells and unpredictable monsoon cycles. In many villages, drinking water arrives by tanker and that too not on fixed schedules.