Nobel Prize 2025: Three win chemistry award for creating new molecular architecture with myriad applications

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to three scientists for their research that paved the way for harvesting water from desert air, extracting pollutants from water, capturing carbon dioxide and storing hydrogen.

The three researchers — Susumu Kitagawa from Kyoto University, Japan, Richard Robson from the University of Melbourne, Australia and Omar M Yaghi from University of California, Berkeley, United States — were recognised “for the development of metal–organic frameworks”. Metal–organic frameworks is a new type of molecular architecture. The constructions, which have metal ions and cornerstones linked by long carbon-based molecules, have large cavities that allow molecules to flow in and out.

By varying the building blocks used in the metal–organic frameworks, chemists can design them to capture and store specific substances. These constructions can also drive chemical reactions or conduct electricity. “Metal-organic frameworks have enormous potential, bringing previously unforeseen opportunities for custom-made materials with new functions,” Heiner Linke, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said in a statement.