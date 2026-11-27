It is a pattern that is showing up in India, too. India’s Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran has said that AI’s impact on employment in India at the moment is uneven, with the sharpest impact being on entry-level hiring. AI tools are taking over junior tasks like drafting and basic research analysis, slowing entry-level hiring in areas such as software engineering and creating risks for early-career workers. A private research study on AI and employment released recently by Nageswaran shows AI exposure is higher among younger workers at 29 per cent for those in the 25-34 age group. Whether this will increase the risk of job losses, no one is certain. In the US, however, young workers in AI-exposed occupations are increasingly falling behind their less-exposed peers in finding jobs. Employment among workers ages 22-25 in highly AI-exposed occupations now stands about 19 per cent below where it would be if it had kept pace with employment among similarly aged workers in less-exposed occupations.