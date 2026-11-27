AI industry leaders have softened their predictions of widespread job losses amid an investment boom.
Young workers and recent graduates are bearing the brunt of slowing entry-level hiring.
US research shows a widening employment gap between young workers in AI-exposed and less-exposed occupations.
India is witnessing similar pressures on entry-level recruitment, particularly in software engineering.
AI-driven restructuring and conventional automation threaten to reshape employment across sectors.
These are strange times that we are living through. Amid dire warnings that artificial intelligence (AI), the most transformative technology the world has known, will end all employment and eventually lead to the collapse of human civilisation itself, investors gave a thumping endorsement to the first purely AI company to offer its shares to the public. Anthropic, the company best known for developing the AI chatbot Claude, raised a record-breaking $81 billion from investors, both institutional and retail, despite the company’s own fears that AI could pose an existential threat to humanity. So are we happily committing hara-kiri?
It is a paradox that many find difficult to understand. Anthropic’s initial public offering was a testing of the waters for the AI industry, which is seeking a massive infusion of funds, and the market has voted with its feet. Investments have far exceeded expectations and a company that is just five years old, and has run up the huge losses, has become one of the most valuable in the world with a valuation of roughly $1.76 trillion after its Nasdaq debut. Anthropic’s success, we are told, stems from a clear focus on enterprise software and coding, and “maintaining a safety-first public benefit mission”. Perhaps. How then, does one process the fact that the Claude chatbot family has gone rogue on several occasions?
Be that as it may, the employment question remains the core concern. Should we go by what the industry itself is saying — statements dramatically altered since May this year — or rely on the analysis put out by labour analysts, investment banks and academics; or seek the truth in the governments’ expectations of what will come to pass? Some of these organisations and their front men speak with a forked tongue, as we are all aware. But let us go back to what the industry leaders have been warning us about for the last three years about the likely impact of the new technology on employment.
The most influential of them is Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, who has repeatedly told us that AI will probably replace most of the jobs people do today and that entire job categories will be “totally, totally gone”. Anthropic's CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei warned that AI could erase up to half the entry-level white-collar jobs and potentially drive unemployment much higher. He projected AI as a general labour substitute that is capable of handling both existing and newly created roles. He offered some vague comfort to those who would be displaced by promising that they would “find all sorts of new things to do”.
At the same time, we must concede that CEOs of other big AI companies have taken the opposite view. Jensen Huang, head of Nvidia, described the ceos who fear AI will cause major layoffs as lazy and irresponsible, while Mark Zuckerberg of Meta and Jeff Bezos of Amazon framed AI as the creator of long-term job expansion—without, of course, specifying how.
It is obvious that the demands of the market dictated these retractions. With ipos round the corner, it made sense to project AI as a productivity multiplier instead of being the tool of an employment catastrophe. The walk-back by the CEOs could also have spurred by the widespread backlash in the US against AI and its accompanying baggage, like data centres, and have been helped to a large extent by a slower-than-feared displacement in quarterly employment figures.
However, Altman does not dismiss AI’s long-term impact on work when businesses are reorganised around AI. This will reshape jobs and workflows as companies adapt to faster technology cycles. So even if the transition is more gradual than feared earlier, the fact is that jobs have started to disappear. Data shows this is happening at the entry level, in the US, India and elsewhere. Those most affected right now, shows an analysis young adults and recent graduates in the 22-25 age group. Research conducted by Stanford University’s Digital Lab shows employment for young adults in AI-exposed occupations has fallen significantly behind less-exposed fields, with an employment gap reaching roughly 19 percent by mid-2026. The trend reveals that instead of firing senior workers, companies are simply hiring fewer junior staff.
It is a pattern that is showing up in India, too. India’s Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran has said that AI’s impact on employment in India at the moment is uneven, with the sharpest impact being on entry-level hiring. AI tools are taking over junior tasks like drafting and basic research analysis, slowing entry-level hiring in areas such as software engineering and creating risks for early-career workers. A private research study on AI and employment released recently by Nageswaran shows AI exposure is higher among younger workers at 29 per cent for those in the 25-34 age group. Whether this will increase the risk of job losses, no one is certain. In the US, however, young workers in AI-exposed occupations are increasingly falling behind their less-exposed peers in finding jobs. Employment among workers ages 22-25 in highly AI-exposed occupations now stands about 19 per cent below where it would be if it had kept pace with employment among similarly aged workers in less-exposed occupations.
A worrying figure is that the share of workers in highly routine jobs has risen from under 28 per cent in 2012 to over 32 per cent in 2025, impacting nearly 200 million people. Many of these jobs, including machine operation, garment and food processing, cleaning and construction labour, are also susceptible to conventional automation.
As analysts pore over the data for discernible employment trends, what is becoming increasingly clear is that no jobs are safe any longer. Look at the googly thrown by Microsoft. The giant technology company offered voluntary exits to 60,000 of its staff instead of announcing another massive layoff. This offer applies to more than a quarter of its workforce, a major chunk of whom are Indian. The reason is AI. CEO Satya Nadella is not replacing employees with AI, but he is transforming Microsoft into a company where everyone uses AI and jobs become focused on managing that AI. So out with the old and in with the new. That is lesson of the future.