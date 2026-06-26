“We saw a state apparatus completely subordinated to corporate interests”

Rosali Rüsberg (RR): From MOSACAT’s perspective, what were the main implications of the data centre project for the community Cerrillos?

Tania Rodríguez: In general, when we started studying the data centre project—because in 2019, a data centre was completely new to us—the first thing we looked at was the water. It was a huge amount. They had 169 litres per second, and they had also purchased water rights for 228 litres per second. So, we feared that they would start with 169 litres per second and then expand to 228 litres per second. That was the main concern and there we started reading further and began to understand more as an organisation. We also had a base of local residents that supported us, signed petitions, and together, both the residents and us, we paid for a lawyer. And when we started talking with Google, we already knew about the large amounts of diesel they stored, all the externalities, the noise, the vibrations, and also the issue of energy, which is something that concerns us greatly. However, the residents who formed the assembly supporting us told us: “Look, the only thing we want is for Google not to use water.” That’s what we told Google. We had internal discussions about it, but we tried to be democratic and to represent the residents’ views on this issue.

RR: How would you describe the regulatory context in which the project developed?

Tania Rodríguez: It was quite a bit, we viewed it with considerable suspicion. First, the local intermediary company Dataluna speaking on behalf of Google approached our local authorities and asked them to keep it confidential, so that the public would not know anything about it. We have a recording from a municipal council meeting, where a councillor said to the mayor: “Listen, you told us it was a good project. They asked us to keep it confidential. The people from Google asked us for confidentiality.” The second thing that seemed suspicious to us was that it did not go through an Environmental Impact Study. That would have been the appropriate route because, in our view, the project met the conditions set out in Chile’s environmental law (Art. 11), which requires a full Environmental Impact Assessment for projects that may significantly affect natural resources such as water. That was what we argued. Instead, it entered through an Environmental Impact Declaration, which is a faster process. Well, all data centres were entering through declarations at the time. Now they will not even need to enter through a declaration.

To better understand the significance of this decision, Rodrigo Cavieres explained what distinguishes the two forms of environmental assessment under Chilean law. An Environmental Impact Study requires a detailed baseline assessment of existing environmental conditions, an evaluation of likely impacts, measures to prevent or mitigate, and a process of citizen participation. To explain what this means in practice, he referred to the example of a hydroelectric project in an area inhabited by pudús, a small native deer species. Before construction could proceed, developers would have to document where the animals live and move and assess how the project might affect them. Environmental Impact Declarations, by contrast, do not require citizen participation and the same level of baseline research, making them a less rigorous form of assessment.

The third thing that seemed suspicious was the changes relating to the water rights they purchased. According to a neighbour who had worked for many years at Chile’s water authority (DGA), such procedures normally take a long time, yet in this case they moved unusually quickly. During the environmental review, the DGA took a critical view and requested additional information on water impact. However, after a regional ban on new groundwater extractions was introduced amid a drought and fears of water rationing in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, the water authority withdrew its earlier reservations, so that the project received environmental approval on February 25.