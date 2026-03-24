As the 2026 summer approaches, mitigating urban risks in India requires a holistic approach

As we move through 2026, the impacts of extreme temperatures are drastically reshaping urban infrastructure and public health across the state. Indian cities are inherently vulnerable to the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect, where aggressive construction, concretisation, and declining green cover trap heat, making urban centres significantly hotter than surrounding rural areas.

In Odisha, major urban centres, particularly the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, are becoming thermal traps. In Bhubaneswar, the loss of natural green cover has been heavily exacerbated by catastrophic events like the 1999 Super Cyclone and Cyclone Fani, fundamentally altering the city’s radiative properties. Recent studies from 2026 highlight a dangerous geographic anomaly in these twin cities: while daytime temperatures have seen some localised cooling, night-time temperatures have risen significantly, with urban areas trapping heat and remaining up to 1.22°C warmer than surrounding rural peripheries. This lack of night-time cooling is deeply hazardous, as it deprives residents of physiological recovery from daytime heat stress.

The slum divide

The health impacts of Odisha’s soaring temperatures are deeply stratified by socioeconomic status. In a 2019 study, in the twin cities, over two-thirds of surveyed residents report having suffered from heat illnesses such as heat exhaustion, cramps, and syncope. However, this vulnerability is distinctly spatial and heavily concentrated in informal settlements.

In slums, housing structures are frequently built with heat-absorbing materials, such as uninsulated corrugated iron or asbestos roofs, which trap heat and offer poor ventilation, drastically increasing indoor temperatures. Furthermore, the presence of outdoor kitchens and the use of solid fuels like in wooden chulhas (increased due to recent gas shortages) add significantly to the ambient heat, making slum residents 25 per cent more vulnerable to heat exposure. To cope, slum dwellers rely on traditional and highly localised adaptation methods, such as covering roofs with straw, frequently wiping floors with water, or consuming traditional torani (rice water). In stark contrast, non-slum populations predominantly rely on air conditioning and albedo (white) roof painting to stay cool.

Devastating economic toll

Across India, the summer heat poses an existential and economic threat to the informal sector, which comprises nearly 82 per cent of the nation’s workforce. Street vendors, construction labourers, delivery riders, and waste pickers endure extreme heat without the safeguards of formal contracts, paid sick leave, or medical insurance.

The macroeconomic impact is staggering. A 2024 report says, between 2001 and 2020, India lost an estimated 259 billion labour hours annually due to extreme heat and humidity, equating to an economic loss of roughly Rs 46 lakh crore. At the microeconomic level, a study of informal workers in Delhi revealed that net earnings were 40 per cent lower on heatwave days compared to non-heatwave days. Earnings are highly sensitive to climatic shifts: a 1°C increase in mean temperature is associated with a 16 per cent decline in net earnings, while a 1°C increase in wet bulb temperature (combining heat and humidity) triggers a nearly 19 per cent decline.