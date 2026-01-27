Bengaluru, Kolkata among world’s slowest cities as India ranks high on congestion index

Bengaluru commuters lost nearly a full working week to rush-hour traffic in 2025, as the city ranked second among the world’s most congested cities — behind only Mexico City — according to the latest mobility data from Dutch location technology firm TomTom.

The city recorded an average congestion level of 74.4 per cent, with commuters taking 15 minutes to travel 4.2 kilometres during peak hours, at an average speed of 16.6 km per hour. This translated into an annual loss of 168 hours per commuter to traffic, according to the TomTom Traffic Index 2025.

The index evaluates cities worldwide based on average travel time, congestion levels and vehicle speeds. The rankings draw on global trip data covering more than 3.65 trillion kilometres travelled. The index is widely used to track changes in urban mobility and compare congestion trends across regions and countries.

TomTom’s ‘slowest cities’ ranking is based on travel time per km and focus on the actual, often low, speed of travel, while congestion measures the relative delay against a free-flow baseline, which can be affected by infrastructure, speed limits, and urban design.