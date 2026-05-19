Rapid construction risks locking in future emissions despite gains in building energy efficiency, UN report warns

Despite a 20 per cent increase in global building floor space — the total usable area inside residential and non-residential buildings worldwide — over the past decade, energy demand from buildings rose by only 11 per cent, suggesting that stricter building codes and energy efficiency measures are helping slow emissions growth even as construction accelerates, according to a new United Nations report,

However, the paper also warned that rapid urban expansion is creating a dangerous “lock-in” of future emissions. In India, the construction sector expanded by 11 per cent from 2024 to 2025, reaching a valuation of $210 billion.

The findings come from the latest United Nations Environment Programme and Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction report, Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction 2025-2026 , released May 19, 2026. The sector remains far off track from climate goals despite gains in energy efficiency, the paper found.

Without improvements in energy efficiency, energy demand from buildings would have increased at twice the current pace, the paper said. Global building energy intensity, or the amount of energy a building consumes annually relative to its size, has dropped by 8.5 per cent since 2015, while cumulative investments in building energy efficiency have reached $2.3 trillion.

However, operational emissions from buildings still rose by 6.5 per cent over the decade to reach 9.9 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide in 2024. To stay aligned with net zero goals, emissions should instead have fallen by 31.6 per cent during the same period, the report stated.

Global floor area increased by 1.7 per cent in 2024 alone to reach 273 billion square metres — a growth that is equivalent to two Delhis or five Nairobis.

The emissions embedded in conventional materials such as cement, steel and aluminium used in buildings accounted for about 9 per cent of global emissions in 2024, remaining stuck at around 2.1 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide annually.