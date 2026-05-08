UN-Habitat releases new catalogue in response to mounting global challenges related to housing, inequality, and basic urban services

UN-Habitat launched the Catalogue of Solutions 2026-2029 on May 7, 2026, in response to mounting global challenges related to housing, inequality, and basic urban services.

The catalogue is a comprehensive collection of tools, methodologies, and advisory services aimed at helping governments and communities address urgent urban issues through practical and adaptable solutions.

It directly supports the UN-Habitat Strategic Plan 2026-2029, adopted in 2025, which prioritises adequate housing, land, and basic services for all. Drawing from decades of field experience, the catalogue compiles 81 tested and proven solutions implemented across different regions of the world.

Sustainable urbanisation

The catalogue is built around three core pillars that shape UN-Habitat’s vision for sustainable urbanisation.

The first pillar, Strategic Focus, addresses housing, land management, informal settlements, and urban basic services. UN-Habitat estimates that by 2030 nearly three billion people — around 40 per cent of the world’s population will require adequate housing. This means approximately 96,000 new affordable and accessible housing units must be built every day. Yet nearly 100 million people remain homeless, while one in four people worldwide continue to live in unsafe and unhealthy conditions.

The catalogue also highlights the urgent need to improve access to urban services such as water, sanitation, waste management, energy, and mobility. Significant gaps persist globally, with one in four urban residents lacking safely managed drinking water and more than a billion people living in informal settlements without reliable services. Municipal solid waste generation has reached 2.4 billion tonnes annually, of which 45 per cent or 1.08 billion is mismanaged.

To address these issues, the catalogue promotes sustainable waste recovery systems, improved sanitation planning, resource-efficient buildings, and sustainable urban mobility solutions.