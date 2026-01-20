Circularity in practice: Following Uttarakhand’s sanitation foot soldiers

At the hillside Material Recovery Facility (MRF), a team sorts waste with the concentration of surgeons and the casual camaraderie of back-benchers. Dry waste is bundled neatly. Recyclables are graded, weighed, and sent onward to Dehradun. Their work keeps thousands of tonnes out of landfills.

That was my moment of clarity: Circular economy may be articulated in conference halls, but it begins on sorting floors. These workers may not speak the language of climate action, yet every movement of their hands advances it. They may not call themselves environmental stewards, but they are its first line of defence.

Workers deal with what cities want to forget

Rudrapur greets us with a bustle. Here, I meet a desludging operator and his helper, who prepare each morning for work acknowledged only in moments of necessity. They head towards the day’s first septic tank, navigating narrow lanes thick with early-morning noise.

Desludging is work society relies on but prefers not to see. Still, the workers carry themselves with a quiet dignity. They follow safety protocols closely, handling suction pipes with care to prevent spillage.

Once the tank is emptied, life in the household resumes as normal. The operator, however, rarely receives recognition. It is here that the truth lands hard: those who handle what society discards receive the least acknowledgement.

At the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant, the largest standalone facility of its kind in the Himalayan region, a team receives incoming tankers with the precision of laboratory technicians. They log data, monitor settling tanks, track microbial activity, and ensure safe treatment. Their work quietly prevents public health failures.

They deserve safety, insurance, skill recognition, career pathways, and visibility. Above all, they deserve respect, not mere tolerance.

Sewers & city’s hidden architecture

Dehradun, the state’s urban giant, reveals another layer. Under fading dusk light, a new sewer line is being laid. Engineers check gradients. Workers lower pipes carefully, as if fitting bones into a growing body. This underground network carries what no one wishes to see — wastewater from millions of households. Tracing these pipes is like following the city’s digestive system.

Much of this sewage flows into the 68 MLD sewage treatment plant at Kargi Chowk, among other sites, where just fourteen workers manage an enormous daily inflow. Inside, the control room hums. Aeration tanks bubble like giant concrete cauldrons. Sensors blink. Pumps thrum. The system moves like clockwork, with no wasted motion.

Here, sanitation reveals its scientific face — precision, measurement, engineering; but it is the workers who animate it.