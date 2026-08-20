EPR in Asia Pacific: Even with Asia’s strictest recycling system, South Korea burns more plastic than it recycles

South Korea threw away 7.8 million tonnes of household and commercial plastic in 2024. In 2022, the country generated 103.9 kilogrammes of plastic waste per person, the second-highest figure in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and more than twice the group average.

For years, Seoul reported that it recycled about 73 per cent of that plastic. In 2023, researchers at Chungnam National University working with Greenpeace asked a narrower question: Of the household plastic that people had washed, stripped of labels and sorted for recycling, how much actually came back as plastic? For 2021, the answer was 16.4 per cent, about a third burnt, an eighth landfilled.

Both numbers are true. What sits between them is not a failure of enforcement, and it is certainly not a failure of public discipline. Koreans are required to sort their waste carefully, with local authorities using CCTV at waste-disposal sites to monitor compliance and fines for violations. It is a definition, written into the statistics, that treats a furnace as a form of recycling.

System does hard part well

Korea replaced its old deposit-refund scheme with extended producer responsibility (EPR) on January 1, 2003. The principle is simple: Whoever sells the packaging pays for what happens to it afterwards. Korea took that principle most literally.

Producers and importers above a sales and tonnage threshold, about 6,300 companies in 2022, pay into a producer responsibility organisation called Korea Packaging Recycling Cooperative (KPRC). A state agency, Korea Resource Circulation Service Agency (KORA), distributes that money to the people who handle the material — local governments, collection operators, sorting plants, recyclers. Between 80 and 90 per cent of what producers pay reaches them, verified on site every quarter.

This matters more than it sounds. Japan 's cities collect the waste themselves and get only a share of money saved; Vietnam leaves municipal collection outside the formula altogether. Korea is the only one of the three where producer money travels down to the bin. Miss your target and the penalty is arithmetic, not discretion: the recycling cost of whatever you failed to recycle, plus a surcharge of 15-30 per cent. Paying is designed to be worse than doing.

Korea makes producers pay for recycling

What a Korean company owes is worked out like this: the weight it sold, multiplied by the mandatory recycling rate for that material, multiplied by a published cost per kg. It is the same equation as Vietnam's, run for two decades longer, with the numbers set very differently.

Vietnam holds producers responsible for 10-22 per cent of the plastic packaging they sell. Korea's mandatory rates run from about 50-90 per cent, topping out for the streams that dominate household waste: Colourless PET bottles at 79 per cent, containers, trays, film and sheet packaging at 90. The exceptions are materials with almost no recycling market — PVC at 49.9 per cent, polystyrene paper at 52.7.

The cost per kg is published too, and the two figures multiply together: a company selling film packaging in Korea pays about Rs 23 for every kg it puts on the market, PVC about Rs 71, colourless PET about Rs 10.

Set that against the region. A Japanese company pays about Rs 35 a kg, but only on the fraction its cities agree to collect. A Vietnamese company pays about Rs 1.60 a kg of PET sold. India's certificate market has settled near Rs 2.37-7.90 per kg, while Indian cities can spend substantially more to manage plastic waste — a gap CSE's cost report measures.

On price and coverage, Korea has the most serious EPR system in the region. Which makes what happens next harder to explain away.

Finish line drawn around incinerator

KORA reported that about 94 per cent of plastic packaging sold in Korea was collected and recovered under EPR in 2022. Recovered is the word doing the work.

An earlier Chungnam study of household plastic packaging in 2017 traced where roughly three million tonnes went. Material recycling was 13.5 per cent; total recovery was 50.5. The gap, some 37 per cent, was plastic burned as fuel in cement kilns, boilers and power stations, with most of the rest incinerated without recovery and about a tenth landfilled. Four years on, the 16.4 per cent finding for 2021 tells the same story.

None of this was hidden. It was simply added up under a heading that made it look like success. And Korea, to its credit, has started saying so out loud: in December 2024 the ministry began reporting thermal recycling separately from material recycling, and in October 2025 it confirmed it was reviewing how to strip thermal recycling from the national rate altogether - a change officials caution may not be fully in place until around 2028.

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