EPR in Asia Pacific: Even with Asia’s strictest recycling system, South Korea burns more plastic than it recycles

South Korea threw away 7.8 million tonnes of household and commercial plastic in 2024. In 2022, the country generated 103.9 kilogrammes of plastic waste per person, the second-highest figure in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and more than twice the group average.
For years, Seoul reported that it recycled about 73 per cent of that plastic. In 2023, researchers at Chungnam National University working with Greenpeace asked a narrower question: Of the household plastic that people had washed, stripped of labels and sorted for recycling, how much actually came back as plastic? For 2021, the answer was 16.4 per cent, about a third burnt, an eighth landfilled.
Both numbers are true. What sits between them is not a failure of enforcement, and it is certainly not a failure of public discipline. Koreans are required to sort their waste carefully, with local authorities using CCTV at waste-disposal sites to monitor compliance and fines for violations. It is a definition, written into the statistics, that treats a furnace as a form of recycling.
Korea replaced its old deposit-refund scheme with extended producer responsibility (EPR) on January 1, 2003. The principle is simple: Whoever sells the packaging pays for what happens to it afterwards. Korea took that principle most literally.
Producers and importers above a sales and tonnage threshold, about 6,300 companies in 2022, pay into a producer responsibility organisation called Korea Packaging Recycling Cooperative (KPRC). A state agency, Korea Resource Circulation Service Agency (KORA), distributes that money to the people who handle the material — local governments, collection operators, sorting plants, recyclers. Between 80 and 90 per cent of what producers pay reaches them, verified on site every quarter.
This matters more than it sounds. 's cities collect the waste themselves and get only a share of money saved; leaves municipal collection outside the formula altogether. Korea is the only one of the three where producer money travels down to the bin. Miss your target and the penalty is arithmetic, not discretion: the recycling cost of whatever you failed to recycle, plus a surcharge of 15-30 per cent. Paying is designed to be worse than doing.
What a Korean company owes is worked out like this: the weight it sold, multiplied by the mandatory recycling rate for that material, multiplied by a published cost per kg. It is the same equation as Vietnam's, run for two decades longer, with the numbers set very differently.
Vietnam holds producers responsible for 10-22 per cent of the plastic packaging they sell. Korea's mandatory rates run from about 50-90 per cent, topping out for the streams that dominate household waste: Colourless PET bottles at 79 per cent, containers, trays, film and sheet packaging at 90. The exceptions are materials with almost no recycling market — PVC at 49.9 per cent, polystyrene paper at 52.7.
The cost per kg is published too, and the two figures multiply together: a company selling film packaging in Korea pays about Rs 23 for every kg it puts on the market, PVC about Rs 71, colourless PET about Rs 10.
Set that against the region. A pays about Rs 35 a kg, but only on the fraction its cities agree to collect. A Vietnamese company pays about Rs 1.60 a kg of PET sold. India's certificate market has settled near Rs 2.37-7.90 per kg, while Indian cities can spend substantially more to manage plastic waste — a gap CSE's measures.
On price and coverage, Korea has the most serious EPR system in the region. Which makes what happens next harder to explain away.
KORA reported that about 94 per cent of plastic packaging sold in Korea was collected and recovered under EPR in 2022. Recovered is the word doing the work.
An earlier Chungnam study of household plastic packaging in 2017 traced where roughly three million tonnes went. Material recycling was 13.5 per cent; total recovery was 50.5. The gap, some 37 per cent, was plastic burned as fuel in cement kilns, boilers and power stations, with most of the rest incinerated without recovery and about a tenth landfilled. Four years on, the 16.4 per cent finding for 2021 tells the same story.
None of this was hidden. It was simply added up under a heading that made it look like success. And Korea, to its credit, has started saying so out loud: in December 2024 the ministry began reporting thermal recycling separately from material recycling, and in October 2025 it confirmed it was reviewing how to strip thermal recycling from the national rate altogether - a change officials caution may not be fully in place until around 2028.
South Korea: Five questions
Who pays?
Manufacturers and importers above a sales and tonnage threshold. About 6,300 companies were on the list in 2022.
Who decides the price?
The government, through two published numbers per material: a mandatory recycling rate and a cost per kg.
Who gets the money?
Collectors, sorting facilities, local governments and recyclers, routed through the state agency KORA. Roughly 80 to 90 per cent of what producers pay.
Who carries the risk?
Recyclers, who are paid for the work but not protected from the price of what they produce.
Does the city get paid?
Yes. Korea is the only one of the three systems where municipal collection is financed out of producer money.
In 2018, the government promised to halve plastic waste and achieve a 70 per cent recycling rate by 2030. A replacement roadmap, released for consultation in late 2025, sets a less ambitious goal: Cutting plastic waste by more than 30 per cent from the projected 2030 level. Without intervention, plastic waste is expected to rise from 7.8 million tonnes in 2024 to 10.12 million tonnes by 2030. The new plan would reduce that to about 7 million tonnes by cutting 1 million tonnes at the source and replacing another 2 million tonnes with recycled materials. That equals a 30 per cent reduction from the projected 2030 level, but only about a 9 per cent reduction compared with 2023 levels.
When the plan reached cabinet on April 28, 2026, the headline moved again: The 30 per cent now refers to newly produced, naphtha-derived plastic, not waste tonnage. The quantity has changed; the method has not, still a comparison against a forecast, not an actual past year. The halving promised in 2018 has become holding roughly steady, framed to read as progress. Greenpeace called the roadmap inadequate, arguing that less than 10 per cent of Korean plastic is genuinely recycled.
On May 25, 2026, the ministry also opened a formal review of EPR itself, including a proposal to remove from the scheme any item, such as paper cartons, whose recycling rate cannot be pushed above a set floor.
So the fraction problem this series found in Vietnam exists in Korea too. It is just smaller, and the government has started to look at it.
Korea has built one of the region's strongest EPR systems: producers pay, cities are funded, obligations are high and compliance is audited. India should take that architecture — but not Korea's accounting.
Three things worth copying:
An obligation set close to what you actually sell. Korea holds producers answerable for 79-90 per cent of the packaging streams that dominate household waste, with the highest rate on the material nobody wants. A system that asks for a fifth leaves four-fifths without an owner.
A published cost per kg for every material, revised annually, so anyone can check a company's sums. India relies on a certificate market instead, and a price nobody can explain is a price nobody can defend.
Paying the city. KORA routes producer money to local governments and collection operators - the step India's EPR does not take. CSE's study found municipalities spending up to Rs 11.83 a kg on multi-layered plastic while recovering a fraction of it.
Three things worth refusing:
A definition of recycling that includes burning. Korea spent twenty years reporting a rate above 70 per cent and is now dismantling it, at real legal cost. A flattering number is hard to give up.
A fee left to sit. Korea's plastic waste levy has not moved since 2012; fourteen years of inflation have quietly done the work of a policy decision nobody had to defend.
A target measured against a projection. Comparing 2030 to a forecast lets a nine per cent reduction be announced as thirty. India's own 2030 baseline is worth arguing about now, not in 2031.
Korea shows something the region needs to see. You can build the collection, fund it properly, charge producers a real price and audit them every quarter, and still burn more plastic than you recycle — because the last thing anybody checks is what recycling was defined to mean.