India has found microplastics everywhere. So why are we still unsure how to regulate them?

India has spent years fighting plastic pollution. Plastic bags are regulated, several single-use items are banned, producers now bear Extended Producer Responsibility and waste management sits at the centre of environmental policy. Yet one form of plastic pollution remains largely outside this architecture: microplastics.

These tiny particles, generally smaller than 5 millimetres, have been reported in rivers, lakes, coastal waters, drinking water, food, salt, sugar and air. In 2022, researchers studying the Ganga from Rishikesh to Farakka found microplastics in every water sample, with Kanpur recording the highest concentrations. A 2025 study covering 11 Indian cities along the river also reported a high microplastic pollution load, although its sampling and scoring method makes direct comparison with other studies difficult.

The problem is not limited to rivers. A 2025 study of Bhopal’s Bhoj wetland, a Ramsar site and important source of the city’s drinking water, detected microplastics at 2.4–6.6 particles per litre. A separate 2026 study at the same wetland reported higher concentrations of 8–19 particles per litre, depending on the season and sampling location. The difference itself shows why standardised methods matter when comparing microplastic measurements.

In 2024, environmental nonprofit Toxics Link tested 10 salt and five sugar brands and found microplastics in every sample, with iodised packaged salt carrying the highest load.

India, in other words, does not lack evidence that the problem exists. What is still taking shape is the harder question: what exactly should be regulated?

What are we trying to regulate?

A plastic bottle is relatively easy to regulate. It can be banned, assigned a recycling target or brought under rules that make the producer responsible for collecting it back. Microplastics are different. They are not one product or one waste stream. They are a category of particles created through many pathways.

Some are manufactured small and deliberately added to products. Others form when larger plastics break down. Still others are released during ordinary use: tyres shed particles on roads, while polyester clothing releases synthetic fibres during washing.

This makes microplastic pollution harder to address through India’s existing plastic-waste rules, because much of it is generated before plastic becomes waste.

Waste rules can only go so far

India’s single-use plastic restrictions and Extended Producer Responsibility framework are important steps. They can indirectly reduce future microplastic pollution by cutting down the amount of plastic entering the environment.

But they cannot address every pathway. A tyre can comply with waste rules throughout its life and still shed particles on every journey. A polyester garment can be recycled at the end of its life and still release fibres into wastewater during washing. The 2022 Ganga study, for example, found fibres to be the dominant form of microplastic. Waste policy alone was never designed to tackle these sources.

There is another obstacle: microplastics are difficult to measure consistently. Studies differ in sampling methods, size cut-offs, identification techniques and reporting units. This makes results difficult to compare, even between studies of the same ecosystem.

Before India can establish enforceable limits, it needs common standards for sampling, size ranges, analytical methods and measurement units. Without that foundation, setting a national threshold becomes difficult.

A problem across regulators

Microplastics also cross regulatory boundaries.

In drinking water, they are a water-quality issue. In salt and sugar, they become a food-safety concern. In rivers and sediments, they are an environmental issue. Tyre wear and synthetic textile fibres raise questions about product standards and pollution prevention.

There is no single regulator that can solve this alone. Coordination will matter as much as any individual rule.

India has started responding

India has begun building the foundations of a regulatory response.

In March 2024, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India began a project with Council of Scientific & Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Indian Council of Agricultural Research Krishi Bhavan-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology and BITS Pilani to develop a validated method for detecting microplastics in food.

The National Green Tribunal has also pushed the Central Pollution Control Board, through its proceedings, towards standardised monitoring and consideration of microplastics within air-quality regulation.

In February 2026, the Madras High Court went further, ordering red warning labels on PET bottles and plastic-packaged salt and sugar to alert consumers that these products could contain microplastics.

The order has since faced challenges and review proceedings, showing how complex it is to translate emerging science into enforceable regulation. The FSSAI testing protocol is also still being developed.

These are important first steps, but they also show how much groundwork remains.

Removal is not disposal

India is also beginning to examine how microplastics can be removed once they enter water.

Studies of drinking-water and sewage treatment plants have found that conventional treatment can remove a substantial share of microplastics. But some particles still pass into treated water, while many others accumulate in sludge.

Newer approaches are exploring more targeted solutions. Plas-Stick, developed by three Indian teenagers and named a Global Winner of The Earth Prize 2026, uses a biodegradable tamarind-seed powder to clump microplastics so they can be removed with a handheld magnet.

But this raises a question that technology alone cannot answer: where does the concentrated microplastic waste go after it is removed?

Removal is not the same as disposal. Any future microplastics policy will have to address both.

What India needs now

India does not need one filter, one label or one court order. It needs a framework that addresses plastic already in circulation, reduces microplastic shedding at the source and begins to tackle the legacy contamination already present in water, sediments, sludge and other parts of the environment.

That means setting clear standards for measurement, identifying major sources, strengthening coordination between regulators and developing practical ways to manage both newly generated and existing microplastic pollution.

India has only just begun putting these pieces together. But it has begun.