International treaty negotiations are building a framework to end plastic waste — how has it progressed so far
The fight against plastic pollution has reached a critical juncture, with the International Negotiating Committee (INC) working towards a historic global treaty to end plastic waste. This initiative emerged from the urgency recognised at the United Nations Environment Assembly in 2022, uniting countries, industries and civil society to craft a binding agreement that tackles plastic pollution at its core.
With each round of negotiations, progress is being made towards reducing plastic pollution, promoting sustainable alternatives and ensuring equitable solutions for all nations. As the INC approaches its final stages, hopes are high for a breakthrough that will set the world on a path towards a cleaner, plastic pollution-free future.
Plastic pollution is among the most pressing environmental challenges of our time, impacting oceans, wildlife and even our food systems. To address this crisis, nations worldwide have come together under the INC’s banner, working towards a global treaty to end plastic pollution.
Established in 2022 after the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) adopted a landmark resolution on “” (UNEA-5.2), the INC aims to create a legally binding agreement that tackles plastic pollution across the entire lifecycle of plastics—from product design to environmentally sound waste management on a global scale.
Negotiations have since progressed through several phases, with the INC holding multiple rounds of discussions. The goal is to create an international framework to reduce plastic pollution, promote sustainable alternatives and ensure proper waste management and recycling.
These negotiations are crucial, as plastic pollution transcends borders, affecting ecosystems worldwide. Plastic waste and microplastics are found in the deepest ocean depths and even in the air we breathe, underscoring that no single country can address this issue alone.
The , took place in Uruguay in late 2022, setting the stage by identifying key issues such as plastic production, waste management, recycling and pollution control. It became clear that the treaty needed to be comprehensive, targeting not only the disposal of plastic waste but also its production and use, to tackle the problem at its source.
, negotiations had progressed to focus on specific strategies, including a debate over whether the treaty should be top-down and legally binding or more flexible, allowing countries to set their own targets.
A critical point of discussion was the need for financial mechanisms to support developing nations in moving away from plastics. , discussions continued over setting binding obligations to reduce plastic pollution and the timelines for these targets. The need for capacity-building and financial support for developing nations was also acknowledged.
Despite progress, achieving a comprehensive agreement remains challenging. Nations vary in their economic interests and dependency on plastic industries, which complicates consensus on certain treaty aspects. However, the urgency of the crisis compels negotiators to find common ground.
The INC meetings continue to bring together governments, industries, scientists and civil society to create a treaty that is both ambitious and achievable.
A core issue in the negotiations is the diversity of interests among participating countries. Some countries, which generate large amounts of plastic waste, often have the resources to transition to sustainable alternatives and improve waste management systems.
Conversely, many developing nations struggle with inadequate infrastructure and limited access to affordable alternatives to plastics. It is essential that the treaty addresses these differences by providing financial and technical support to help countries fulfil their commitments.
Another significant challenge is financing; developing countries, particularly in Africa and Southeast Asia, are disproportionately affected by plastic pollution but often lack the resources to address it effectively.
Despite these challenges, the INC process has made notable progress and optimism remains for the final treaty. Multi-stakeholder engagement has been instrumental, with contributions from civil society organisations, scientists and industry representatives working towards an ambitious yet realistic treaty.
, aimed to begin drafting the treaty text, using prior discussions to agree on key sections. The focus was on strengthening global cooperation to address environmental recycling, curb illegal plastic waste trade and reduce ocean pollution. Negotiations also covered how to gradually eliminate harmful single-use plastics and explored encouraging alternative materials.
in November 2024, expectations remain high for a robust and enforceable international agreement that will pave the way for a plastic pollution-free future. Public awareness, research, education and support are essential as discussions progress, underscoring the collective responsibility we share to combat the plastic pollution crisis.
Through global cooperation and committed action, the world is working to turn the tide on plastic waste and protect the environment for future generations. INC-5 will be instrumental in shaping the final treaty, with the global community urged to advocate for strong and effective measures to address the root causes of plastic pollution.
Anupam Khajuria is a research fellow and academic associate at the United Nations University Institute for the Advanced Study of Sustainability (UNU-IAS), Tokyo, Japan and Nana Zhao works with Basel Convention Regional Center for Asia and the Pacific, Beijing, China
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth