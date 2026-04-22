Satellite data shows Secunderabad and Mumbai among world’s biggest methane-emitting landfill sites in 2025

India hosted two of the world’s 25 largest methane-emitting landfill sites in 2025 — in Secunderabad, Telangana and Mumbai, Maharashtra — according to a new satellite-based analysis of global pollution hotspots.

The sites have been linked by the report to their “potentially responsible operators” — Ramky Enviro Engineers in Hyderabad and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd in Mumbai. Down To Earth has reached out to both companies for comment and will update this report upon receiving a response.

The findings draw on satellite data processed by independent non-profit Carbon Mapper and analysed by the Stop Methane Project (SPM) at the University of California, Los Angeles. The team identified the landfills with the highest emissions rates seen from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025.