Sustainability in action at a Vapi paper factory

This factory in south Gujarat’s Vapi recycles wastepaper.
India is the world’s third-largest paper producer. However, it continues to rely heavily on imports to meet domestic demand.
According to a recent report by Down To Earth, paper demand in India is growing at 6-7 per cent annually.
India produces an estimated 23 million tonnes of paper a year but remains fibre-deficient, facing chronic shortages of raw materials.
While wastepaper import thus helps India meet its domestic demand, it also does something more important. It helps maintain sustainability and contributes to a circular economy where waste is transformed into new products.