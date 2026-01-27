Waste

Sustainability in action at a Vapi paper factory

Wastepaper import helps India meet its domestic demand, while also maintaining sustainability and contributes to a circular economy
This factory in Vapi recycles imported wastepaper.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
This factory in south Gujarat’s Vapi recycles wastepaper.

India is the world’s third-largest paper producer. However, it continues to rely heavily on imports to meet domestic demand.

India produces a lot of paper. But it is deficient in raw materials like wood fibres.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

According to a recent report by Down To Earth, paper demand in India is growing at 6-7 per cent annually.

India produces an estimated 23 million tonnes of paper a year but remains fibre-deficient, facing chronic shortages of raw materials.

Imported wastepaper thus not helps meet domestic demand but also helps maintain sustainability.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

While wastepaper import thus helps India meet its domestic demand, it also does something more important. It helps maintain sustainability and contributes to a circular economy where waste is transformed into new products. 

Gujarat
sustainability
south gujarat
Vapi
paper
Wastepaper
imported wastepaper

