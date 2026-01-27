Access open: Why India’s paper industry wanted forest rules eased

Despite being the world’s third-largest paper producer, India continues to rely heavily on imports to meet domestic demand. Paper demand in India is growing at 6-7 per cent annually, IPMA’s report noted, with per capita consumption at around 16 kilogrammes (kg), significantly lower than the global average of 57 kg.

India produces an estimated 23 million tonnes of paper a year but remains fibre-deficient fibre-deficient, facing chronic shortages of raw materials.

Recovered paper or recycled fibre accounts for nearly 76 per cent of raw material use, while wood or bamboo contributes around 20 per cent, with the remainder supplied by agricultural residues. More than 90 per cent of wood demand is met through industry-driven agroforestry or farm forestry, with the rest sourced from government and other channels, the report said.

Of roughly 900 pulp and paper mills in the country, just over 550 are currently operational, the 2023-24 annual report of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated. Domestic paper production stood at nearly 21 million metric tonnes in 2021-22, while total demand for paper, paperboard and newsprint reached around 24 million tonnes in 2022-23.

To meet this shortfall, imports have risen sharply. In value terms, imports grew at a compound annual growth rate of 11 per cent from 2010-11, with volume growth at 10.37 per cent. Imports from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries have increased particularly rapidly. Between 2010-11 and 2023-24, they grew at a compound annual growth rate of 25.74 per cent in value and 24.82 per cent in volume, the report said. “Imports are growing at a very high rate as compared to the increase in domestic production rate with underutilisation of domestic installed capacity,” it stated.

Imports from ASEAN countries, China and Indonesia had doubled in volume over the past three years, said Pavan Khaitan, vice-president of IPMA. He said price pressures could only be addressed if locally sourced wood became more readily available.