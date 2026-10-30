A stitch in time: How Marathwada is preparing for water scarcity

On September 26, the Maharashtra government announced drought in 265 of the state’s 358 talukas, with the perennially water-scarce Marathwada region being severely hit. The state faces a nearly 19 per cent deficit rain this year, with many districts in Marathwada receiving just half of their normal monsoon rain. Still, farmers of Masai village in Jalna district in Marathwada are unperturbed. “We have received low rainfall this year, and none in the past 10 days. But our farms are well irrigated due to the recharge structures we have built or renewed. We will not have a crop failure this kharif season,” says Bhagwan Munde, a 56-year-old farmer from Masai. In Dudhpuri village, some 10 km from Masai, residents have built similar water conservation structures.