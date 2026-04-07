Canals in a warming world: Why irrigation is India’s quiet climate infrastructure

In a canal-irrigated village in eastern India, farmers increasingly speak not just about yields, but about certainty. “Earlier, we waited for rain,” one cultivator observed. “Now we plan.” That shift—from dependence on rainfall to the ability to plan production—captures a deeper transformation underway in Indian agriculture. As climate change makes monsoons more erratic, dry spells longer and extreme events more frequent, irrigation is no longer merely a tool for boosting agricultural output. It is quietly emerging as a form of climate infrastructure.

For decades, irrigation in India has been evaluated through a narrow lens: how many hectares were brought under assured water and how much crop output increased. But in a warming world, the more relevant question is not just how much irrigation produces, but how much risk it absorbs. Climate change is fundamentally altering the nature of agricultural risk—less about average rainfall and more about its unpredictability. In this context, irrigation’s primary value lies in stabilising incomes and reducing vulnerability.

Evidence from a large field-based assessment of major irrigation projects across 20 states by NCAER reinforces this shift in perspective. Households in canal-irrigated command areas earn, on average, significantly higher incomes than comparable households in nearby non-command villages, even after accounting for observable differences. More importantly, their incomes are less volatile. This is not simply a story of higher yields. It reflects a broader transformation: farmers diversify into higher-value crops, invest more confidently in inputs, expand into allied activities such as livestock, and rely less on costly informal credit. Irrigation, in effect, converts uncertain rainfall into predictable production—and predictability is what underpins resilience.

What is often missed in conventional analysis is that a substantial share of irrigation’s benefits arises beyond the farm. Across projects, indirect gains account for roughly 30-35 per cent of total benefits—yet these are rarely captured in formal appraisal frameworks. These gains manifest in multiple ways. In drought-prone regions, seasonal migration is often a distress response to crop failure. In irrigated areas, this pressure eases: mobility becomes more of a choice than a compulsion. At the household level, improved water access reduces the time women spend collecting water, allowing greater participation in income-generating activities or community institutions. When income volatility declines, families are also better able to keep children in school, reinforcing long-term adaptive capacity.

These are not incidental spillovers; they are central to how rural economies adapt to climate stress. Irrigation does not merely increase production—it reorganises the rural economy by stabilising expectations and enabling longer-term decision-making.

Yet these benefits are far from uniform. Within command areas, access to water is often uneven, with tail-end farmers and marginal households receiving less reliable supply. This unevenness points to a critical insight: irrigation outcomes depend as much on governance as on infrastructure. Where water distribution is predictable, institutions are responsive and maintenance systems are functional, benefits are broad-based. Where these conditions are weak, gains remain concentrated and inequalities persist.

The environmental dimension further complicates the picture. Canal irrigation interacts closely with groundwater systems and local ecology. In some regions, it contributes to groundwater recharge and improved vegetation cover. In others, it coexists with over-extraction or leads to waterlogging and soil degradation. Similarly, while improved water access can enhance health and sanitation outcomes, poorly managed systems can increase risks of water-borne and vector-borne diseases. Irrigation, therefore, is not inherently climate-positive; its long-term impact depends on how it is designed and managed.

There are also emerging examples of irrigation infrastructure enabling economic activities beyond agriculture. In some project areas, reservoirs have supported tourism and related services, generating additional income streams for local communities. While such outcomes are context-specific, they highlight a broader point: water infrastructure can act as a catalyst for diversified rural economies, with effects that extend well beyond crop production.

All of this has important implications for how irrigation is valued and governed. If a significant share of its benefits lies in reducing risk, stabilising incomes, supporting human capital and enabling non-farm activities, then conventional metrics based solely on agricultural output underestimate its true contribution. At the same time, the variability in outcomes across projects underscores that infrastructure investments alone are insufficient. Without effective institutions, equitable water distribution, groundwater regulation and ecological safeguards, irrigation can create new forms of stress even as it alleviates others.

India’s irrigation systems were originally built to secure food production. That objective remains important. But in today’s climate context, their role is expanding. By reducing dependence on erratic rainfall, irrigation cushions rural economies against shocks. By lowering distress migration, it stabilises communities. By saving time and enabling diversification, it strengthens household resilience. And by supporting continuity in education and livelihoods, it builds the foundations of long-term adaptation.

In a warming world, the value of irrigation lies not only in what it produces, but in the uncertainty it removes. Canals are no longer just conduits of water—they are instruments of stability. And in an era defined by climate volatility, stability may well be the most critical resource rural India can have.

Saurabh Bandyopadhyay, Pradip Biswas, Laxmi Joshi, Charu Jain, Kushagra Thakral and Cheruvu Bharadwaja work with NCAER

Views expressed are the authors’ own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth