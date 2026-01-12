Care for a sip? Tripura villagers complain of contaminated, high iron drinking water supply

Residents of Satyaram Chowdhury Para in Dhalai district of Tripura have a strange predicament. The village, with 150 households of the predominantly Reang indigenous tribe, is covered under the tap water supply scheme.

But not even a drop of water supplied by the government is used for drinking or cooking purposes. Instead, villagers claim they use tap water for toilet purposes only. For all their other water needs, women walk a long distance in sloppy terrain to fetch water from a spring. Each trip takes an hour, and women undertake such trips two to three times a day.

“The government tap water supply is dirty, foul smelling, and high in iron. Forget about drinking it, if we try washing clothes with it, our clothes turn reddish in colour,” Talubati Reang, a woman from Satyaram Chowdhury Para in Ambassa block, told Down To Earth (DTE).

“The tap water is of such poor quality that if we bathe with it, we develop skin rashes and itching. Our nails turn black, and our utensils turn red. The water is fit only for toilet use,” said Babita Reang, another resident of the village. She is pregnant with her second child but has to still undertake an arduous trek to fetch water from the spring downhill.

Down To Earth visited Satyaram Chowdhury Para two months back, on November 16, and watched women collect tap water in their pots. Within minutes of filling the water, it was covered with an oily layer and impurities floated on top of it. The cemented floor of the standpost had also turned reddish orange, indicating presence of high levels of iron in water.