Water

Chand Baori, a stepwell marvel of India

Stepwells hold the promise of ancient water wisdom in today’s climate-stressed age
Chand Baori, a stepwell marvel of India
The Chand Baori is a stepwell, one of the deepest in the world. It is situated in the Dausa district of eastern Rajasthan.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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These photographs show the Chand Baori, built during the 8th and 9th centuries by an eponymously named king of the Gurjara-Pratihara dynasty in today’s Dausa district of eastern Rajasthan.

The Baori or stepwell is one of the largest of its kind in the world, plunging 13 stories or 64 feet deep.

Chand Baori, a stepwell marvel of India
Stepwells harvested rainwater, provided access to groundwater and served as temples, places to cool off and much more for centuries in the arid parts of northwest and western India.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Stepwells were a regular feature in the landscape of ancient northwestern and western India. Known variously as baolis, baoris, or vavs, these magnificent structures were primarily subterranean.

While they were primarily designed to harvest rainwater and provide year-round access to groundwater in arid regions, they evolved into something else: vibrant communal gathering spaces, temples, and cool sanctuaries for weary travelers.

Chand Baori, a stepwell marvel of India
Stepwells hold the promise of the Indian Subcontinent’s ancient wisdom once again coming to its rescue, as its climate stretches the endurance of its inhabitants to the limits.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

In today’s climate change era when the value of water and cooling cannot be stressed enough, stepwells hold the promise of the Indian Subcontinent’s ancient wisdom once again coming to its rescue, as its climate stretches the endurance of its inhabitants to the limits.

Water Harvesting
Rajasthan
Dausa (D)
Stepwells
Chand Baori
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