Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 16, 2026)

Greater Chennai Corporation told NGT that around 950 kg of dead fish were removed from the Kosasthalaiyar river on August 16, 2026, followed by another 1.45 tonnes on August 17.
Supreme Court questioned FSSAI over the delay in making front-of-pack labelling mandatory for packaged foods high in salt, sugar and fat.
The apex court also asked the Union government how nutrition-label literacy could be incorporated at the school level.
Kancheepuram district authorities said action was being initiated to plug unauthorised stormwater drains and wastewater canals carrying sewage into Chembarambakkam lake.
The Greater Chennai Corporation took action after receiving reports of dead fish floating in the Kosasthalaiyar river near Ennore, Tamil Nadu. Officials from the civic body inspected the site and found dead fish floating in the river.
To avoid any health hazard, action was taken immediately. On August 16, 2026, around 950 kg of dead fish were removed from the river and safely disposed of. On August 17, another 1.45 tonnes of dead fish were removed and safely disposed of.
The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department collected samples for laboratory testing. The civic body then sprinkled disinfectant in the affected area of the Kosasthalaiyar river.
This was stated in a status report filed by the Greater Chennai Corporation before the National Green Tribunal on , in the matter concerning dead fish in the Kosasthalaiyar river near Ennore.
The Kosasthalaiyar is a major river in northern Tamil Nadu and one of the three primary rivers flowing through the Chennai Metropolitan Area, along with the Cooum and the Adyar.
The river originates near Kaveripakkam in Vellore / Ranipet district and is fed by irrigation tanks and the Palar basin. It flows northeast through Tiruvallur and Chennai districts, feeding key storage systems such as the Poondi reservoir before emptying into the Bay of Bengal through Ennore Creek. The river is maintained by the Water Resources Department.
The Supreme Court on , questioned the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India over the delay in making the front-of-pack labelling regime mandatory for packaged products high in salt, sugar and fat.
The apex court directed FSSAI to respond to the petitioner’s suggestion that the final front-of-pack labelling regime should be mandatory from the outset. If not, the court asked FSSAI to specify the reasonable period after which it intended to make compliance mandatory.
During the hearing, the court was informed about the acute risk children face of developing unhealthy eating behaviours. Taking this into account, the Supreme Court directed the Union government and FSSAI to respond to a range of questions.
The court sought to know the basis for FSSAI’s proposal to include food products high in two or more nutrients of concern, along with specified sweetened beverages, in Phase I, and food products high in any one nutrient of concern in Phase II. It also asked for a reasonable and fixed timeline for implementing the two proposed phases.
The apex court also sought information on how FSSAI proposes to identify the specific sweetened beverages that would fall under Phase I of the proposal. It also asked for the threshold levels for the specific nutrients of concern in such beverages.
The Supreme Court directed the Union government to provide information on how it proposes to incorporate, through curricula, initiatives and workshops, guidance on how information provided on packaged food items — including nutritional information and front-of-pack labelling — should be interpreted. The court also sought details on other aspects of nutritional literacy at the school level.
The matter will next be taken up on September 28, 2026.
The Water Resources Department and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board have been asked to take action to plug unauthorised stormwater drains and wastewater canals leading to Chembarambakkam lake, to prevent future wastewater discharge into the lake.
This was stated in a status report filed by the District Collector, Kancheepuram, on .
The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Sriperumbudur, in its report dated August 7, 2026, submitted the results of samples collected from 16 locations identified during inspections conducted on May 22 and May 27, 2026.
The analysis found that biological oxygen demand exceeded prescribed limits in four samples, dissolved oxygen was depleted in nine samples, and nitrate, nitrogen, iron and phosphate exceeded prescribed limits in one sample each. Total coliform was found in 12 samples.
The report observed that non-compliance in biological oxygen demand, dissolved oxygen and total coliform parameters in a majority of the samples indicated sewage mixing in canals and channels leading towards the lake.
Considering the number and extent of the pollution sources identified, and the need for a permanent and coordinated solution, comprehensive long-term action has also been initiated.
The Executive Engineer, Kosasthalaiyar Basin Division, has taken up the matter with Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company Ltd for a comprehensive outfall and solid waste management study covering Chembarambakkam and Puzhal, or Red Hills, lakes.
The proposed study includes mapping of outfalls, survey of solid waste deposition areas, water-quality analysis at major outfalls, identification of pollution sources and identification of suitable locations for sewage treatment plants.
The outcome of the proposed study would form the technical basis for preparing a comprehensive pollution abatement plan and detailed project report.
As part of long-term measures, it has also been proposed to identify and survey all locations through which sewage enters the reservoir, assess and measure the quantity of sewage, and establish suitable sewage treatment plants wherever required.
For this, Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company has been approached to conduct the study and submit its proposal. After approval, further action will be taken to establish the required sewage treatment plants through the company.