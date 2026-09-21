Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 16, 2026)

Dead fish removed from Kosasthalaiyar river in Tamil Nadu

The Greater Chennai Corporation took action after receiving reports of dead fish floating in the Kosasthalaiyar river near Ennore, Tamil Nadu. Officials from the civic body inspected the site and found dead fish floating in the river.

To avoid any health hazard, action was taken immediately. On August 16, 2026, around 950 kg of dead fish were removed from the river and safely disposed of. On August 17, another 1.45 tonnes of dead fish were removed and safely disposed of.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department collected samples for laboratory testing. The civic body then sprinkled disinfectant in the affected area of the Kosasthalaiyar river.

This was stated in a status report filed by the Greater Chennai Corporation before the National Green Tribunal on September 16, 2026 , in the matter concerning dead fish in the Kosasthalaiyar river near Ennore.

The Kosasthalaiyar is a major river in northern Tamil Nadu and one of the three primary rivers flowing through the Chennai Metropolitan Area, along with the Cooum and the Adyar.

The river originates near Kaveripakkam in Vellore / Ranipet district and is fed by irrigation tanks and the Palar basin. It flows northeast through Tiruvallur and Chennai districts, feeding key storage systems such as the Poondi reservoir before emptying into the Bay of Bengal through Ennore Creek. The river is maintained by the Water Resources Department.