Death of a Delhi wetland

Where once water and wildlife thrived, there is now only plastic
People openly dumping garbage into a wetland in Karawal Nagar, East Delhi.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
This is a wetland in a Karawal Nagar, East Delhi. Once a place where there was water and wildlife thrived, plastic now dominates.

A place where there were once water and wildlife, there is now only plastic and other waste.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The wetland now lies buried under layers of garbage as people dump waste along its edge. Scientists warn that the loss and degradation of wetlands in Delhi is weakening natural flood control, biodiversity habitats and groundwater recharge systems.

It is a story repeated across India, as wetlands are being literally killed to make way for ‘development’.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The situation is not very different in other parts of the country, where wetlands are being decimated, leading to the deaths of entire ecosystems.

Delhi
Wetland Conservation
Wetlands
Garbage

