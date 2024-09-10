DTE impact: MoEFCC asks Karnataka for clarity on forest land use, compensatory afforestation planned for Yettinahole project

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has directed the Karnataka government to submit a detailed report on various aspects of the contentious Yettinahole inter-basin water transfer project, including the diversion of forest land and its impact on the region’s ecology and environment. The letter, signed by Deputy Inspector General of Forests Praneetha Paul, references an article published by in March 2022.
The MoEFCC’s request follows a letter from the Karnataka government dated June 19, 2024, regarding the Yettinahole drinking water project. The state government was asked to submit additional information, focusing on forest land diversion and related environmental challenges.
The project, intended to supply drinking water to drought-affected regions, has been under close watch due to its environmental and procedural concerns. The first phase of the project was inaugurated September 6, 2024.
The Yettinahole project intends to provide water to districts of Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Bangalore Rural, the Devanahalli Industrial Area, and parts of Hassan. It has been planned over 1,200 hectares of land, half of which lies within forested areas.
The current proposal seeks to divert 10.13 hectares of forest land. However, the MoEFCC has raised concerns about the piecemeal nature of land diversion requests, urging the state government to present a consolidated plan if more forest land is required.
The piecemeal approach has raised questions about the adequacy of environmental impact assessments and the potential for regulatory oversight.
The present concerns echo those raised in a 2016 proposal that sought to divert 13.93 hectares of forest land, revised from 18.32 hectares, in Sakleshpura taluk, Hassan district. This land was earmarked for the project, but a 2019 satellite imagery review revealed that forest land outside the approved boundaries had been used. Despite multiple requests for a re-survey, the state government has yet to provide a compliance report, raising further questions about the project’s management.
Another major issue raised involved the files submitted by the state government for land mapping. Authorities noted inconsistencies in the files, with unclear boundaries between forest and non-forest land. The MoEFCC has requested clarification and an alternative site analysis to explain why forest land was chosen over other potential locations.
The state government has also been asked to submit a compensatory afforestation (CA) plan and a certificate confirming the suitability of the land identified for afforestation. Roads that pass through some of the proposed afforestation sites raised concerns about the feasibility of using this land for restoration. Additionally, there appeared to be an overlap between the CA land and the Thirtharampura reserve forest, which requires clarification.
Further concerns included the absence of a wildlife mitigation plan, despite a recommendation by the principal chief conservator of forests in December 2023. The MOEFCC has asked the state government to explain this omission.
The 2022 DTE report highlighted the environmental destruction caused by the Yettinahole Project, including landslides and extensive damage to the Western Ghats, a fragile ecological zone. The report also criticised the project’s failure to deliver on its promise of providing drinking water, despite the expenditure of Rs 22,000 crore.
In light of these concerns, the MOEFCC has asked for a factual report addressing the issues raised in the article and an overall evaluation of the project’s feasibility and sustainability.
The Yettinahole project is seen as crucial for addressing severe water shortages in several Karnataka districts. However, it faces growing challenges related to environmental compliance and regulatory approvals.
The future of the project depends on the state government’s ability to provide transparent and comprehensive responses to these concerns and implement robust environmental safeguards.