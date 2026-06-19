Eight northeastern states join hands to revive mountain springs as hill communities face water stress

All eight northeastern states have come together for the first time to map, protect and revive mountain springs, a key source of water for millions of people across the region.

The Himalayan Water Partnership, launched in Guwahati on June 17, 2026 brings together officials, researchers, community leaders and civil society groups from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

The platform, facilitated by the Centre for Microfinance & Livelihood, an initiative of Tata Trusts, aims to improve springshed management in the eastern Himalayas, where many rural and peri-urban communities depend on springs for drinking water, irrigation and domestic use.

“This is the first regional consultation and workshop of eight states in northeast India on springs. The main aim of the Himalayan Water Partnership is to break the silos and bring together science, policy and practice of springshed management on a common platform,” said Divyang Waghela, head of water, sanitation and hygiene at Tata Trusts.

The partnership will work on a common protocol for monitoring springs, a shared regional spring inventory, collaborative research and community-led monitoring. It also aims to help states build springshed management into water policies and secure dedicated funds for spring rejuvenation through rural water supply and watershed development programmes.

“Aquifers remain invisible not only to people but also to policies. Climate change is making matters worse as rainfall patterns are changing and extreme weather events are on the rise. Understanding our aquifers and protecting springs are crucial for climate action and climate resilience,” said Rajesh Thandani, senior adviser, rural upliftment portfolio and WaSH at Tata Trusts.

Why springs matter

The Indian Himalayan Region is estimated to have about three million springs, supporting more than 50 million people across 12 states.

Northeast India is among the country’s most water-abundant regions, but communities are facing increasing freshwater stress. According to the Centre for Microfinance & Livelihood, springs are drying because of erratic rainfall, deforestation, land degradation, shifting cultivation, ecological disturbances and seismic vulnerability.

These pressures reduce groundwater recharge and weaken the ability of landscapes to retain water.

A mountain spring is a natural point where groundwater emerges on a slope. Experts say reviving a spring requires understanding the aquifer that feeds it, not just treating the visible outlet.

“Understanding the type of spring is important for springshed management to identify the exact subterranean recharge zone of the specific mountain aquifer feeding the spring, rather than just treating the immediate surface area around the outlet,” said Himanshu Kulkarni, managing director of Pune-based Advanced Center for Water Resources Development and Management.

Springshed management involves mapping aquifers and carrying out soil and water conservation measures, such as trenches and brushwood check dams, to hold rainwater and improve groundwater recharge.

“The springshed approach links springs, aquifers, watersheds and landscapes. It is quite likely that a spring is in one village and its recharge zone in another village,” said Kulkarni, who joined the launch virtually.