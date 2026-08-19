Eighteen years after Kosi breach, flood victims still await compensation and rehabilitation

August 18, 2026 marked 18 years since the Kushaha tragedy, one of the most devastating flood disasters in Bihar’s recent history. On this day in 2008, the eastern embankment of the Kosi River breached at Kushaha in Nepal, causing the river to shift course and send water across large parts of north Bihar.

After flowing through Nepal, the floodwater crossed the Indian border and spread across a width of 15 kilometre to 20 km in Bihar. It passed through areas that were considered flood-safe before joining the Ganga at Kursela, about 150 km away.

The breach affected about 65,000 people in Nepal and around four million people in Bihar’s Supaul, Araria, Purnia, Madhepura and Saharsa districts. The river’s discharge at the time was only 166,000 cusecs, according to official records.

The Kosi Flood Needs Assessment Report, prepared in 2008 by the Government of Bihar, the World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery, said the floods affected 3,700 sq km across Nepal and India.

Official records showed the scale of the disaster. A total of 493 people were killed and 3,500 were reported missing. In Bihar, the floods affected 993 villages across 412 panchayats and completely destroyed 236,632 houses.

About 440,000 people took shelter in 362 relief camps. The floods also damaged 1,800km of roads and 1,100 bridges and culverts.

Crop losses were also severe. Around 38,000 acres of paddy, 15,500 acres of maize and 6,950 acres of other crops were damaged. Nearly 10,000 dairy animals, 3,000 other livestock and 2,500 small animals were killed.

Local organisations say the actual losses were higher than the official figures.

The central government declared the floods a national disaster and allocated Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief. Later, the Bihar government received a $220m World Bank loan for the Kosi Flood Recovery Project and $250m for the Kosi Basin Development Project.

The Bihar government also promised to “build back better” in the Kosi region.

Eighteen years later, survivors and campaign groups say those promises remain only partly fulfilled.