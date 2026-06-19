El Nino: Why is Pune facing a water shortage?

How often do you get water at home? Is it round the clock or is there a fixed window — when you rush to fill every bucket, every vessel you own? And when it runs out, does it disrupt your day? For most of Pune’s roughly 77 lakh residents, that last question is far from hypothetical.

The city has long relied on scheduled, rather than on-demand, water supply and that schedule has now become more restrictive.

Starting June 15th, 2026, Pune is on an alternate-day water supply schedule until August 20, 2026. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced the rationing in response to delayed monsoon rains, falling reservoir levels, and forecasts of below-normal rainfall this season.