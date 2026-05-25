Houseboats can be easily blamed for pollution in Kerala’s Lake Vembanad. The actual crisis though goes much deeper

This concentration of houseboat operations has raised concerns over the carrying capacity of the ecosystem. The lack of adequate sewage treatment facilities and poor waste segregation systems at anchoring points have further deepened the crisis. Also the siltation of canals is a major constraint, limiting navigation to a few routes and increasing congestion. Houseboat operators have therefore called for canal de-siltation and restoration to improve navigation and reduce pressure on heavily used routes.

The aesthetics of Kuttanad’s below-sea-level paddy landscapes also contributes to this concentration. Tourists often prefer routes where agriculture, waterways and everyday life remain closely interconnected, making these regions central to Kerala’s backwater tourism economy.

Fishers and plastic pollution

The growth of houseboat tourism occurred alongside the increasing use of single-use plastics across Kerala. Fishers often associate plastic waste in the lake with houseboat operations, particularly because discarded plastic bags frequently contain food waste that attracts and traps fish. Clam collectors similarly report increasing plastic accumulation on the lakebed, affecting habitats and resource collection areas.

Communities argue that stagnation caused by the operation of the bund has intensified the accumulation of waste in the southern regions of the lake. As a fluid ecosystem connected to rivers, canals and settlements, waste entering the lake may also originate from upstream towns, agricultural runoff and households located along the banks.

While houseboats often become the most visible targets in discussions on pollution, the absence of coordinated waste collection, segregation and disposal systems across the wetland landscape remains a major concern. In recent years, state initiatives such as Kudumbashree and Haritha Kerala Mission have introduced measures to improve waste management, though implementation gaps continue to persist.

Governing pollution

The rapid expansion of houseboat tourism has also exposed the fragmented nature of governance in the sector. The Port Department, functioning under the Inland Vessels Act, is responsible for vessel registration, while pollution certificates are issued by the State Pollution Control Board. In addition, the District Tourism Promotion Council under the Tourism Department oversees Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) for houseboats. This fragmented institutional structure has limited coordinated planning and monitoring.