India’s 178 major reservoirs lose 5 billion cubic metres of water in a week

India's 178 major reservoirs lost 5.07 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water in a week, leaving them at just 63.25 per cent of their total usable storage capacity, according to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) report released on November 12, 2026.

The reservoirs held 116.854 BCM of water on November 12, down from 121.926 BCM on November 5, when they were about 66 per cent full.

The current storage is 29.65 per cent lower than the 166.101 BCM recorded during the corresponding period last year and 19.86 per cent below the normal level of 145.811 BCM.

Together, the 178 reservoirs have a total usable storage capacity of 184.762 BCM. Their current storage is 49.247 BCM lower than last year and 28.957 BCM below normal.

Southern India faces the sharpest water shortage

Southern India has recorded the largest shortfall, with its 50 major reservoirs holding just 22.206 BCM of water against a total usable capacity of 55.879 BCM.

This represents 39.74 per cent of capacity, compared with 49.440 BCM during the same period last year and a normal storage level of 41.814 BCM. Current storage is 46.89 per cent below normal.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are among the worst affected states.

Andhra Pradesh's seven reservoirs have just 27.54 per cent of their capacity remaining, or 3.432 BCM, while Telangana's eight reservoirs are at 33.49 per cent, holding 3.269 BCM.

Tamil Nadu's nine reservoirs are at 36.28 per cent capacity (1.720 BCM), followed by Karnataka's 19 reservoirs at 44.89 per cent (11.228 BCM). Kerala is relatively better placed, with its seven reservoirs holding 65.55 per cent of capacity (2.557 BCM).

Northern reservoirs nearly 25 per cent below normal

The 11 major reservoirs across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan hold 10.948 BCM of water, or 55.19 per cent of their combined usable capacity of 19.836 BCM.

Storage is 24.82 per cent below the normal level of 14.562 BCM.

Himachal Pradesh's three reservoirs are at 55.48 per cent capacity, holding 6.921 BCM, while Punjab's reservoir is at 44.37 per cent, with 1.040 BCM remaining.

Rajasthan's seven reservoirs hold 2.987 BCM against the usual 4.325 BCM, representing 59.54 per cent of their capacity.

All three states have recorded storage below both normal levels and last year's figures. Punjab's storage is 27.12 per cent below normal.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan face drought conditions

Maharashtra's 38 major reservoirs hold 14.589 BCM of water, or 71.63 per cent of capacity. This is 19.26 per cent below the normal storage level of 18.069 BCM and substantially lower than the 19.814 BCM recorded last year.

The Maharashtra government declared 305 talukas across 33 districts drought-hit on October 14, 2026.

Gujarat's 19 reservoirs hold 13.437 BCM, or 74.60 per cent of capacity, compared with 17.282 BCM last year. Storage is 6.82 per cent below normal.

Four districts — Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Kutch — have been declared drought-hit.

The state government has declared 80 tehsils across 14 districts drought-affected, including 69 classified as severely affected and 11 as moderately affected.

Eastern India records mixed reservoir levels

Eastern India's 31 major reservoirs hold 16.399 BCM of water, representing 75.04 per cent of their combined usable capacity of 21.853 BCM.

Storage is 2.43 per cent below the normal level of 16.808 BCM and lower than the 17.822 BCM recorded during the corresponding period last year.

However, conditions vary considerably between states.

Reservoirs in Assam are at 36.58 per cent capacity, Bihar at 46.87 per cent, Meghalaya at 48.59 per cent and West Bengal at 47.14 per cent.

Other states have higher storage levels, including Jharkhand (71.97 per cent), Odisha (81.60 per cent) and Tripura (84.29 per cent). Mizoram's reservoirs are at 52.80 per cent capacity and Nagaland's at 59.07 per cent.

The figures show that while eastern India remains relatively better placed overall, reservoirs in Assam, Bihar, Meghalaya and West Bengal are holding less than half their usable capacity.