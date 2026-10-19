India's reservoirs remain 31% below full capacity after monsoon; southern states face water shortages

Reservoir levels fall sharply in southern and western states

Water levels in several major reservoirs have fallen to less than half their normal storage levels. Data from the bulletin showed particularly severe shortages in reservoirs across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The Aliyar reservoir in Tamil Nadu, recorded no water storage relative to its normal level, placing it at the bottom of the list of reservoirs with less than 50 per cent of normal storage.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Somasila reservoir held 22.05 per cent of its normal storage, while Srisailam stood at 33.64 per cent. Tamil Nadu's Mettur reservoir had 32.49 per cent of normal storage, while Kerala's Idukki reservoir had just 10.62 per cent.

Several reservoirs in Maharashtra also recorded substantial deficits. Jaikwadi held 15.55 per cent of normal storage, Ujani 10.62 per cent, Manjra 12.45 per cent and Lower Terna 28.24 per cent.

In Karnataka, Ghataprabha, Tungabhadra and Sholayar recorded 22.56 per cent, 22.54 per cent and 23.62 per cent of normal storage, respectively. Kerala's Periyar reservoir held 46.43 per cent of its normal storage.

The figures indicate that water availability in several reservoirs across southern and western India remains well below normal levels.

The bulletin also identified 42 reservoirs with water storage between 50 per cent and 80 per cent of normal levels. Of these, 11 had between 51 per cent and 60 per cent of normal storage, 14 had between 61 per cent and 70 per cent, and 17 had between 71 per cent and 80 per cent.

Meanwhile, 12 of the 20 reservoirs associated with hydropower projects had storage levels at or below normal, raising concerns over potential effects on irrigation, drinking water supplies and electricity generation.