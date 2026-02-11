NGT questions Uttar Pradesh move to treat Assi river as drain amid Ganga pollution concerns

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised serious concerns about the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government’s approach to cleaning the Ganga, citing the continued discharge of untreated sewage and industrial waste into the Ganga and its tributaries in Varanasi. During a hearing on February 5, 2026, the tribunal said that permanently tapping stormwater drains to divert sewage was neither legally permissible nor environmentally sound.

The principal bench, headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Srivastava and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel, made the observations while hearing the cases of Ashish Kumar Mishra vs Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and Saurabh Tiwari vs Union of India, both relating to sewage discharge into the Ganga and Varuna rivers in Varanasi and Chandauli.

Dozens of drains still discharge sewage

According to the state plan submitted by the Uttar Pradesh government, a total of 76 drains in Varanasi and Chandauli flow into the Ganga and Varuna rivers.

Of these, 33 drains flow into the Ganga — 26 fully tapped and seven partially or untapped. A further 43 drains flow into the Varuna, with 19 tapped and 24 either partially tapped or untapped.

The tribunal noted that 31 partially or untapped drains continue to discharge untreated domestic sewage, describing this as a serious concern.