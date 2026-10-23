NMCG panel to investigate origin and course of Uttar Pradesh’s Budhi Ganga river

The origin and course of the Budhi Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh will be investigated by a technical group set up by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), following questions about its source and historical route.

The NMCG has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the group will examine historical maps, satellite images, land revenue records and technical reports to identify the river's origin, historical course and current flow. A joint inspection of the identified locations will follow.

During a hearing on October 16, 2026, the NMCG told the tribunal that petitioner Priyank Bharti had submitted historical maps, Survey of India records and other documents relating to the river, in compliance with the NGT’s order of August 3, 2026.

The matter was heard by a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Srivastava, along with expert member Dr Afroz Ahmed.

According to the NMCG, the technical group will determine the river’s historical and present-day source, trace its full course and assess how closely its current flow follows its historical route. The investigation will also establish where the Budhi Ganga joins the Ganga or one of its tributaries.