NMCG panel to investigate origin and course of Uttar Pradesh’s Budhi Ganga river

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has formed a technical group to investigate the origin, historical course and current flow of Uttar Pradesh's Budhi Ganga river.
The investigation will examine historical maps, satellite images and land records to verify the river's route, which a petitioner claims stretches approximately 93km.
The case, before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) since 2023, involves allegations of floodplain encroachment and disputes over the river's origin and classification.
Authorities have also been directed to report on floodplain demarcation, with 1,157 boundary pillars planned along the river.
The origin and course of the Budhi Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh will be investigated by a technical group set up by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), following questions about its source and historical route.
The NMCG has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the group will examine historical maps, satellite images, land revenue records and technical reports to identify the river's origin, historical course and current flow. A joint inspection of the identified locations will follow.
During a hearing on October 16, 2026, the NMCG told the tribunal that petitioner Priyank Bharti had submitted historical maps, Survey of India records and other documents relating to the river, in compliance with the NGT’s order of August 3, 2026.
The matter was heard by a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Srivastava, along with expert member Dr Afroz Ahmed.
According to the NMCG, the technical group will determine the river’s historical and present-day source, trace its full course and assess how closely its current flow follows its historical route. The investigation will also establish where the Budhi Ganga joins the Ganga or one of its tributaries.
The case concerning the Budhi Ganga reached the NGT in 2023, when Priyank Bharti raised allegations of encroachment on the river’s floodplain and illegal occupation of river land.
According to the petition referred to in the tribunal's order of August 21, 2023, the river originates in Dewal village in Muzaffarnagar district, passes through Hastinapur in Meerut district and joins the Ganga near Garhmukteshwar in Hapur district.
The petitioner claimed that the river is approximately 93 km long. However, its precise length and course remain subject to verification through the technical investigation.
In its order of January 15, 2024, the NGT cited Irrigation Department records that described the Budhi Ganga as a stream rather than a river.
In the same proceedings, the Meerut District Magistrate informed the tribunal that the river's area had shrunk in 25 of the 59 villages concerned. Officials also reported that steps were being taken to cancel certain leases and remove encroachments.
Disagreements subsequently emerged over the river’s source.
In its order of August 3, 2026, the NGT noted a dispute between the applicants and state officials over the location of the river’s origin. The applicants claimed to possess an authentic map dating back approximately 200 years.
The tribunal permitted them to submit the map and supporting documents to the NMCG. It also directed the Mission to investigate the river's entire course, from its source to its confluence with the Ganga or one of its tributaries, and submit a report.
The case also concerns the identification and demarcation of the river’s floodplain.
The NGT's order of August 3, 2026, citing a report from the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation and Water Resources Department, stated that 1,157 boundary pillars were planned to mark the river’s floodplain, based on a flood event with a 100-year return period.
Of these, 277 pillars had been installed in Muzaffarnagar, while work was continuing in Meerut and Hapur.
The department had set a target of completing the installation of boundary pillars across all four sections by August 30, 2026.
The demarcation was being carried out on the basis of a report by the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee, and the Ganga Rejuvenation Order, 2016.
The NGT had also sought further progress reports from state authorities.
The NMCG's technical group comprises Mission experts and officials, along with a technical expert nominated by the director of the NIH, Roorkee.
According to an affidavit submitted by the NMCG, the group met on September 29, 2026 to discuss the investigation methodology, examine available documents and review data received from the NIH.
A joint field inspection has also been planned to verify the identified locations.
At the hearing on October 16, the NGT recorded the NMCG’s submissions and directed its registry to examine the report and place it on record.
The petitioner has been given eight weeks to submit a response or objections to the report.
The case is scheduled for a final hearing on February 8, 2027.